How to add more enchantments in Minecraft using mods

Minecraft has loads of enchantments that you can apply to all tools, weapons, and armor parts to gain special powers. Some will help you mine and use blocks more efficiently, while others will protect you from lethal attacks and allow you to attack with more strength.

However, if you have played the game for countless hours, you could get bored of them. Hence, there are several mods out there that specifically offer new enchantments for you to try.

Some can add one or two enchantments, while others can offer an entire list of them. Here is a simple guide to downloading and installing a great enchantment mod in Minecraft.

Note: Though there are several mods that add new enchantments to the game, we will be showing how to download and install one of them as an example.

Steps to add more enchantments to Minecraft using mods

1) Download the Forge API

Forge API allow all mods to run on Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must understand that each and every mod works through a modding API. For this particular mod, you can install the Forge API for the 1.19.3 game version. Simply head over to Forge's official website and download the install client for the 1.19.3 game version.

After downloading, simply run the file and install the API in the game folder. This will essentially create a modded game version that can later be run through the official game launcher.

2) Find Ma Enchants from CurseForge website

Ma Enchants have over 2 million downloads on the CurseForge website, it is a fairly popular mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simply head over to the CurseForge website and search for 'Ma Enchants' in the mods section. This is a popular mod that adds loads of new enchantments to the game.

Make sure you download the latest version of the mod, which will be compatible with the modded game version, i.e., 1.19.3.

Of course, the modder could update the mod for newer game versions in the future, and accordingly, you can download the newest version.

3) Transfer the mod file to the game folder

Mods folder location can be slightly tricky to find for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the .jar file of the mod has been downloaded, you must find the game folder and place the mod into the 'mods' folder.

On most devices, the game folder will have this path: 'C:\Users\{YourComputerName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods'.

Once the mod folder is found, simply drag and drop the downloaded mod into it.

4) Start the modded game version and check the mod

If everything is done correctly, you should be able to see the new enchantments in the Minecraft creative inventory (Image via Mojang)

Finally, you can start the official game launcher and find the Forge game version that you installed. It will have a different logo and have 1.19.3 version written below it.

Simply run the game and head over to the 'Mods' tab. If everything is done correctly, you should see the Ma Enchants mod.

Poll : 0 votes