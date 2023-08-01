How to add mods in Minecraft mobile

Modding is one of the most entertaining aspects of Minecraft, as it introduces new features well beyond anything that Mojang may have planned. Custom mobs and items, as well as new blocks, biomes, and dimensions, are just a few of the implementations that mods can provide. Furthermore, these modifications often encompass many of the title's various platforms.

This includes Minecraft on Android and iOS mobile devices, sometimes still affectionately referred to as Pocket Edition. Since this iteration of the game still utilizes the Bedrock Edition engine, it's entirely possible to implement mods into the game in the form of add-on files that are compatible with the version's codebase.

So, how can players install these add-ons to their version of Minecraft on mobile devices?

How to install add-ons to Minecraft on Android and iOS

Minecraft modifications differ slightly between editions of the game, with Java primarily using .jar files and Bedrock (or Pocket Edition) utilizing files like .MCPACK to implement addons. Both methods provide the same means of modifying the game, just in a slightly different context.

If fans are playing the title on mobile devices, they can use the same .MCPACK files (seen on Bedrock platforms) to modify their game. Granted, there are a few caveats that pertain to the version of the game/add-on, but this is usually situated fairly quickly.

Here's how to install an add-on on Android/iOS:

Head to a reputable add-on site such as MCPEDL. Select an add-on you'd like to add to the game. When you find the add-on you'd like to install, select its download link. Before doing so, however, be certain that the add-on's version is the same as the one your Minecraft app is running. For example, if your app is updated to the 1.20.1 version of Trails & Tales, make sure that the add-on is compatible with 1.20.1 as well. After selecting the download link, you should receive an .MCPACK file, likely in your downloads folder or in a similar location. Navigate to the download (or other) folder and tap the .MCPACK file. You should be able to choose to open the file directly with Minecraft, which you should do so. As the game opens, it should load in the add-on you've specified if it's compatible. To make absolutely sure, you can enter a world's settings either during creation or in-game via the pause menu to ensure that the add-on is enabled. They are typically filed under the resource and behavior pack tabs.

That's all there is to it! Since Bedrock Edition is highly compatible with modification thanks to the advent of the .MCPACK file, which can be imported in just a few mouse clicks, button presses, or finger taps.

Fans playing on PC can also utilize the same method to import add-ons to modify their game, making the process incredibly easy even compared to Java Edition.