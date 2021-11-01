How to attract every animal in Minecraft

After hostile entities, animals are the most beneficial mobs in Minecraft. They can be either passive or neutral, and a few of them yield different items in multiple ways. A lot of the animals can also be bred by the player.

Players can move their animals from one place to another by attaching a lead to them. However, there is another effective method of attracting animals and making them follow the player.

Every animal in Minecraft that can be attracted

To attract an animal, players need to hold their preferred food items. Here's a list of every animal that can be lured and what food item attracts them:

1) Sheep, goats, cows, and mooshrooms

sheep can be tamed in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

All of these are passive animals that players come across very often. They are excellent sources of food and a few other items. To attract these animals, players need to hold wheat in one of their hands.

2) Horses, llamas, mules, and donkeys

Horses are one of the mobs that can be tamed in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

In a recent update, horses, llamas, mules, and donkeys have been made so that they will follow players holding golden apples and golden carrots. Apart from these items, they can also be lured using wheat.

3) Chickens

players can tame chickens in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

They are an excellent food source, and their automatic farms are very easy to create as well. To lure a chicken, players need to hold wheat in their hands while standing in its vicinity.

4) Pandas

Pandas can be tamed in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

Breeding a panda has a few additional conditions. However, luring them is very simple. As they eat bamboo, players need to hold the bamboo in their hands to lure them.

5) Pigs

Pigs can be attracted using carrots (image via Mojang)

These are common passive animals in Minecraft and can be attracted using carrots. Using a saddle and carrot on a stick, players can ride them in any direction they want.

6) Striders

Striders can also bend to the player's will in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

These are the only passive mobs found in the Nether World. They will follow Minecrafters, who are holding a warped fungus.

7) Bees

Players will need flowers to attract bees (image via Mojang)

Compared to most mobs on this list, bees are more recent as they were added to Minecraft with the 1.15 update. They follow players with flowers in their hands.

8) Cats and ocelots

cats and ocelots can't really be tamed (image via Mojang)

These mobs do not follow the player, but they can trust them. When a player does not move for a while, while holding a raw cod or salmon, cats and ocelots will slowly approach them.

