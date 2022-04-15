How to avoid Warden's new ranged attack in Minecraft?

Mojang recently added a new ranged attack to Warden in their latest Minecraft snapshot 22w15a. This featured a new type of attack that the terrifying beast will now have if players are far away from it. Players from all around the globe were already shocked to see the tremendous strength of the beast, but now they will be even more surprised to see this new lethal attack.

Warden is part of the new Deep Dark Biome, which will be added with the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. It was first introduced back in 2020 when the developers exhibited the power of the mob. It only had a melee attack at the time, which was easy to evade. Now, with this new ranged attack, the terrifying beast is even stronger. However, there are still ways to tackle all the attacks and evade them.

Ways to avoid Warden's new ranged attack in Minecraft

What is the new ranged attack?

First, players must know everything about the new ranged attack of the mob. Once players are in the Deep Dark Biome or an Ancient City, they may accidentally make some noise and summon the Warden. Once the beast is summoned, it will prioritize the melee attack if the player or any entity is close enough. However, if they are far from it, they will wait and notice for a while before turning to their ranged weapon.

Sonic beam attack (Image via Minecraft)

If the Warden can't reach a player, they will then start attacking the player with a loud sonic beam coming from their chests. They will charge their attack by bending forward, then opening their rib cage and letting out a loud sonic beam which will heavily damage players and knock them back as well. They will keep doing this every few seconds.

How to avoid or tackle the sonic beam

This lethal attack is so dangerous that there are not many ways to evade it. Players can't dodge it as it locks on them, they can't hide from it as it can easily penetrate several layers of blocks. The only way to get it head-on and not take any damage is by using a shield against it.

Shielding can prevent any damage from the attack (Image via Minecraft)

Funnily enough, a normal shield can stop the ranged attack from the mob, even if it can penetrate through walls and is extremely powerful. While it will disable the shield for a few seconds and can severely damage the item's durability, it is one of the few ways to prevent the attack from hitting the player.

Players need to be at least 16 blocks away to evade the attack (Image via Minecraft)

Other than that, players have also noticed that the penetration limit for this attack is 15-16 blocks. This means players either need to be several blocks inside the walls or several blocks away from the mob if they want to evade Warden's attack.

