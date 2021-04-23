Players can beat Minecraft without even having to leave the nether realm with the help of certain mods.

Before the 1.16 nether update, defeating Minecraft required resources from all three biomes. But now, there are many alternative options available in the nether. For example, players can craft wooden tools using warped or crimson wood and use Blackstone as an alternative to cobblestone.

Minecraft Star "Dream" made the "beating Minecraft without leaving the nether" challenge. He is famous for his speedrun records and innovative manhunts. In one of his videos, Dream decided to increase the difficulty level of manhunts by making the game nether-only. Both the ender dragon and stronghold are available in the nether realm.

How to beat Minecraft without leaving the nether

Install the mod plugin

NetherOnly is a spigot plugin that allows players to beat Minecraft without leaving the nether. For this plugin to perform perfectly, players will also need to install WorldEdit version 7.2.0 or higher.

The WorldEdit plugin randomly adds three strongholds to the world. These strongholds can be located using the eyes of ender.

Download NetherOnly here.

Download WorldEdit here.

Finding wood and stone in the nether

Image via Minecraft

Like in a typical survival world, players start with nothing in their inventory. The first step to beating Minecraft without leaving the nether is gathering valuable resources. Players can find crimson wood in crimson forests and warped wood in warped forests.

In the nether realm, there is no stone or cobblestone. Instead, players have to use Blackstone. Blackstone is common in basalt delta biomes and also generates underground in all nether biomes.

Image via Minecraft

These dark, beautiful bblocks have similar recipes as cobblestones. Players can craft a furnace using eight blackstones, a stone pickaxe using three blackstones, and more.

Food options in NetherOnly

Image via Minecraft

There aren't many food options like in the overworld. Players can kill hoglins to get pork chops or craft mushroom stews. Another option is to loot chests in hopes of finding anything edible.

How to find iron and diamonds?

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Unlike gold and netherite, players cannot find iron or diamond ores in the nether realm. Players can trade gold ingots with piglins to get iron nuggets or loot dungeons/fortresses to get some iron ingots. In the case of diamonds, they are found only in fortress chests.

How to get the eyes of ender?

Image via Dream

To activate the ender portal, players need up to 12 eyes of ender. Players can get ender pearls through bartering or by killing endermen in warped forest biomes. The next item required is blaze rods. Players can farm blaze rods from blaze spawners in nether fortresses.

Players can find the stronghold by throwing eyes of ender. The end portal generates in a fortress-like structure. After activating the portal, go through it to fight the fierce ender dragon in the nether realm.