How to break Bedrock in Minecraft 1.20

Bedrock is the strongest block in Minecraft 1.20, so much so that it cannot be broken by any normal means. It is found at the bottom of the Overworld and is found both as the ceiling and floor of the Nether realm. Since players figured out how profitable the Nether roof could be, they devised methods to break (or remove) one layer of Bedrock block in survival mode.

Here is a short guide to breaking Bedrock in Minecraft 1.20.

Steps to break a single layer of Bedrock in Minecraft 1.20

1) Resources needed to break Bedrock in Minecraft 1.20

You will need these blocks and items to successfully break a single layer of Bedrock in Minecraft 1.20. (Image via Mojang)

In order to break Bedrock, you need to build a Redstone contraption. To build one that would shatter a single layer of Bedrock, you must first gather a few different blocks and items. This is one of the simplest techniques to remove a single Bedrock block since other methods will demand a lot of resources. The list of necessities is as follows:

Trapdoor

Twelve blocks of obsidian

Two pistons

Two blocks of TNT

Ender Pearl

Lever

Torch

A few of ladders

Flint and steel

Remember that the quantity of resources listed above is just enough for one try. It is highly likely that you will not succeed on your first try because it requires very precise placement of a block and timing. To ensure you have enough to try more than once, you can double or even triple the resources listed above.

If you cannot break Bedrock, you can quickly make a Nether portal, depart into the Overworld, and escape the Nether roof.

2) Teleport to the Nether roof in Minecraft 1.20

Throw Ender Pearl at the edge to teleport to the Nether ceiling in Minecraft 1.20. (Image via Mojang)

While there are methods to break any Bedrock block in any of the three dimensions in the game, we will focus on removing the Nether ceiling's Bedrock in this guide because it is the one that players shatter the most.

Travel to the Nether realm and move up to its roof, where you will begin to see Bedrock blocks near the top of the Nether. Search for a Bedrock block at Y level 127, which will essentially be a single layer. Using your own location coordinates, you can determine which Bedrock block is at Y level 127.

After locating the Bedrock block, set up ladders towards it and throw an Ender Pearl between the edges of the Bedrock on Y level 127 and Y level 126. You will teleport to the Nether ceiling if everything is done successfully. As soon as you step inside, place a torch on the block you used to teleport so you know which one needs to be removed.

3) Break Bedrock using the Redstone contraption in Minecraft 1.20

The entire contraption needed to remove the Bedrock block in Minecraft 1.20. (Image via Mojang)

You can now begin constructing the Redstone contraption that will remove the Bedrock block. The Bedrock block on which the piston is present needs to break. Modify the right-click mouse binding to any keyboard button after the setup is finished. This is because as the TNT bursts, you must place a piston immediately.

After finishing the setup, move the lever that is in front of the closed trapdoor. Open the trapdoor to become trapped behind it once the lever has been switched and the TNT has been detonated.

With one piston in hand, move toward the activated piston and repeatedly press the right-click keyboard binding; do this at the upper corner of the obsidian block next to the piston. The prior piston will be destroyed after the explosion, and a new one will be placed instantly because of continuous keyboard input. In essence, this will remove the Bedrock block that is beneath it.