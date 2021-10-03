How to breed every animal in Minecraft (2021)

A handful of different animals can be bred in Minecraft. This can be beneficial for the player as they will be able to multiply them and obtain items from them in various ways.

For most animals, the breeding process is the same, but the food item is different. However, in the case of some others like pandas, few specific conditions need to be met.

Every breedable animal in Minecraft and how to breed them

Wolf: Players commonly tame wolves as they make great pets. After taming them, players need to feed meat to two wolves at full health to breed them. They will eat any type of meat.

Cows and mooshrooms: Both of them breed when fed wheat by the player. Breeding them is highly beneficial as players can get raw beef and leather from them.

Sheep: White sheep are quite common, and they drop mutton and wool when killed. To breed them, they need to be fed wheat like cows.

Pigs and chickens: Pigs drop porkchop when killed, which is one of the best food items in the game. The player can breed it by feeding it carrots, potatoes, or beetroots. Chickens can be bred with seeds of wheat, pumpkin, melon, and beetroot.

Axolotls: They are some of the newest mobs in Minecraft, which were added to the game in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. They will breed when the player feeds them tropical fishes.

Goats: Along with axolotls, goats were also introduced in the 1.17 update. They are neutral and can be found in the mountains. To breed them in Minecraft, players need to feed them wheat.

Horses and donkeys: Both of these animals are pretty similar in the game. Both horses and donkeys need to be fed golden apples, enchanted golden apples, or golden carrots. However, horses need to be tamed first.

Striders: They are the only passive mob that is found in the Nether and can be tamed. Two of them will breed when a player gives them warped fungus.

Pandas: Pandas are uncommon mobs that spawn only in the bamboo jungle biome. There must be at least eight bamboos planted within five blocks of two pandas to breed. Once this condition is met, players need to give them bamboos to eat.

Foxes: Foxes in Minecraft are commonly found in taiga biomes. Luckily, a lot of sweet berries grow there, which is all that the player needs to breed them.

Ocelots and cats: Cats need to be tamed first to be bred. Both of them can be bred by feeding them raw cod or salmon.

Bees: Breeding bees are quite simple as they patiently follow players that are holding flowers in their hands. Right-clicking on them with flowers in hand will make them breed.

Turtles: They are rare animals that can be found only on beach shores. Players need to give seagrass to them to make them breed.

Llamas: Like some of the other animals, Minecraft requires its players to tame llamas to be able to breed them. Once tamed, all the player needs to do is feed them haybales.

Rabbits: Rabbits are uncommon passive mobs that spawn above grass, sand, and snow. Breeding them is hard as they keep jumping around all the time. They can be bred with dandelions, carrots, and golden carrots.

Hoglins: These are the only hostile mobs that a player can breed in Minecraft. They spawn in the Nether in the crimson forest biome and can be bred with crimson fungi.

Almost every animal in Minecraft can serve a purpose for the player and knowing how to keep them handy can be quite useful.

