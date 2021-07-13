How to breed goats in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

On June 8th, Mojang released the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part I update, which has come to be one of the biggest updates to the game. This update added tons of new features, biomes, mobs, and items and blocks.

Goats are one of the mobs that were introduced in this update, which is exciting news for Minecraft players. Goats might be hard to tame and keep in a pen due to their love for jumping, but that doesn't mean they're not worth the hassle.

While goats are neutral mobs, they can be very useful. Goats will drop goathorns, and they are even a source of milk. Goat herds can be few and far between, so in order to gather lots of them in one place, whether it be in the wild or in a pen, breeding them can be very useful in keeping goat populations growing.

Breeding Goats in Minecraft

Image via PC Gamer

Goats are neutral Minecraft mobs that can be found in mountain biomes. As they are neutral, every 30 to 300 seconds, the goats have a checking period. Meaning, if they have seen a mob (besides other goats) or a player who has not moved in that checking period, the goat will attack by ramming from up to 16 blocks away.

This can prove to be challenging, but if the player wants to breed the goats, they will just have to remember to keep moving so that the goat does not attack them. Besides the fear of getting rammed off a cliff, breeding goats is fairly easy.

Much like cows and mooshrooms, goats will follow the player as long as they are holding wheat and are ten blocks within the mob. When two adult goats are fed wheat, they enter 'love mode' and breed, usually producing just one offspring.

Once they are bred, the player will earn one to seven experience orbs. Like most other Minecraft baby mobs, if the player gives baby goats wheat, the growth time of the baby goat will be accelerated by 10% each time it is fed.

Other uses for goats in Minecraft

In the new Minecraft update, goats have a few other purposes besides breeding. In both Java and Bedrock edition, goats can be milked by using a bucket. The milk can be used for making cakes or to remove status effects.

For Bedrock Edition 1.17.20, goats will drop goat horns. When the player uses the goat horn, it seems like they are eating it, but in reality, they are blowing into the horn. This is an upcoming update to Bedrock Edition, and it is planned to be added to Java Edition at an unknown date.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod