How to breed pandas in Minecraft easily

Pandas are some of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. They are rare mobs that only dwell in the jungle. Though they might look cute, they are, in fact, neutral in nature and will attack you if you provoke them. Apart from roaming and lazing around, they also love to eat bamboo. Many players have pandas as pets simply because of how adorable they are.

Similar to a few other animals, pandas can also breed with each other. However, it is not as simple as with some other animals in the game. You cannot simply give two pandas a food item to breed them. Hence, here is a simple guide to breeding them easily in Minecraft.

Simple steps to breed pandas in Minecraft

1) Find a jungle biome and two pandas

First, you need to find two pandas in a jungle in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, the first step is to find a jungle biome, especially with a bamboo patch and two pandas. Since they are quite rare, finding two in the same jungle biome may take a lot of time. If both are in different jungle biomes, you can bring one to another by putting them on a leash and placing them on a boat.

You must also find a bamboo patch in the jungle biome where pandas must be to breed properly. The condition is that both of them need to be around eight blocks tall to mate.

Of course, you could create a specialized, custom-made area for them to breed with a bamboo farm, but that won't be the easiest and will take a long time. Hence, you could use whatever is already available.

2) Make sure they are away from each other while feeding

Pandas should not be close to each other while you feed them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though the next step of feeding both pandas bamboo might feel simple, it is not. You need to make sure they are close enough to recognize each other's 'love mode,' but they also need to be far apart. This is because if you feed both of them while they are too close, they will bleat in anger and become hostile towards you.

Even though these neutral mobs do not inflict much damage, it is not something you would want. Hence, you must lure them into the bamboo patch but keep them separate while feeding them.

You could also try to push or quickly leash them together after feeding so that they can detect each other and mate. Once the baby panda is born, the parent pandas will no longer be neutral towards you and will completely become passive in nature, including the baby panda itself.

