What do pandas eat in Minecraft?

In the world of Minecraft, chances are you've come across adorable pandas in the jungle biomes. These lovable mobs, with their distinctive behaviors and personalities, stand out. Players may wonder what pandas eat in Minecraft or how they can feed and breed them. Some may even wonder if they have different personalities.

In this article, we will answer these questions and more as we explore everything you need to know about pandas in Minecraft!

Everything to know about pandas in Minecraft

Bamboo

Pandas eating bamboo (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo is the primary food source for pandas and can be obtained by breaking the bamboo plant. It is a fast-growing plant found in jungle biomes and bamboo jungles. In addition to feeding pandas, bamboo has versatile uses, such as crafting scaffolding, sticks, or fuel for furnaces. It can also be grown into tall stalks and used for decoration purposes. In Minecraft 1.20, bamboo can be used to get a new bamboo wood set.

Bamboo in Minecraft 1.20 is not only a plant but also a new type of wood that can be used to craft various blocks and items. Bamboo blocks are made by combining nine pieces of bamboo on a crafting table. They have a light yellowish color and a striped texture.

Bamboo blocks can be turned into planks, stairs, slabs, fences, doors, trapdoors, and even a special mosaic block that has horizontal and vertical bamboo patterns. Bamboo blocks can also be stripped with an axe to create a different look.

One of the most unique features of the bamboo wood is the raft. It is a boat made of bamboo that has no side railings and can carry chests or other entities on the back. Bamboo wood is a versatile and fresh addition to the game that offers many possibilities for building and decorating.

Breeding pandas requires feeding two pandas near each other with bamboo. This action triggers the pandas to enter love mode, resulting in the creation of a baby panda. The offspring inherits one of its parents' personalities or has a normal personality.

Cake

Pandas eating cake (Image via Mojang)

While bamboo is the preferred food for pandas, they also enjoy cake. Pandas do not pick up placed cake. Instead, you can drop cake as an item near them, and they will eat it. It's important to note that pandas do not consume any other foods. They will not accept or eat items like seeds, fish, fruits, crops, or flowers planted in the jungle.

Panda Personalities

Pandas in jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

Pandas exhibit different personalities, each with unique behaviors and appearances. There are six types of pandas: normal, lazy, playful, worried, weak, and brown. Each type possesses distinct traits and animations. For instance, lazy pandas lie on their backs and roll over.

Playful pandas jump around and roll over more frequently. Worried pandas cover their eyes during thunderstorms and sneeze less often. Weak pandas have lower health and sneeze more often. Brown pandas are exceptionally rare, with brown fur.

Pandas add a delightful touch to the jungles. They have distinct preferences when it comes to food, primarily bamboo and cake. Understanding their feeding habits, breeding mechanisms, and different personalities can enhance the gameplay experience while interacting with these adorable mobs.

