How to build a 4-layer beacon pyramid in Minecraft

Beacons are widely known as one of the most difficult pieces of architecture to construct in Minecraft. These incredibly useful structures have a number of prerequisites, one of which involves defeating the extremely powerful and destructive Wither boss.

A play in a Beacon's vicinity can gain accesss to a number of positive status effects, including Speed, Jump Boost, Haste, Regeneration, Resistance, or Strength.

In order to activate a beacon, it is imperative that players make a pyramid-like structure for it. This structure can be made in four sizes involving four different height values. In layman’s words, the taller the pyramid, the more powerful the beacon’s properties, and status effect radii.

The four sizes of a beacon pyramid can be tracked by identifying the size of its base layer. The four base-layer sizes are 3x3, 5x5, 7x7, and 9x9. This article will guide players on how to make a full four-layer 9x9 beacon pyramid for maximum efficiency.

Steps to build a full 9x9 beacon pyramid in Minecraft

To build a beacon pyramid, players will first need to identify what resources they want to use for the build. Each pyramid is made using the blocks of a specific resource like iron, diamond, gold, emerald, or netherite.

A 9x9 beacon base is the most powerful base structure. It consists of four layers, with the bottom layer composed of a 9x9 layout and the subsequent layers with 7x7, 5x5, and 3x3 layouts.

This guide will explain how to build a netherite pyramid. The steps to build it are given below:

1) The 9x9 layer

The 9x9 layer (Image via Minecraft)

The first layer requires 81 resource blocks. All the blocks need to be placed in a square formation, with each side having an equal number (9) of blocks. If players run out of a single resource block, they may mix and match i.e, more than one resource block can be used to build a beacon layer.

2) The 7x7 layer

The 7x7 layer (Image via Minecraft)

The second layer from the bottom will have 49 blocks placed atop the 9x9 layer, with 7 blocks on each side.

3) The 5x5 layer

The 5x5 layer (Image via Minecraft)

The third layer will consist of 25 blocks placed in a 5x5 formation on top of the 7x7 layer.

4) The 3x3 layer

The 3x3 layer (Image via Minecraft)

The final layer will have nine blocks that need to be placed on top of the 5x5 layer. This layer will house the beacon.

5) Placing the beacon

Place the beacon at the center of the 3x3 layer. Once a beam of light starts shining towards the sky, the beacon is complete.

Since blocks take a ton of time to farm, especially for resources like diamonds and netherite, players new to the build may want to try it out with a comparatively easier to obtain resource like iron. Players can even mix different blocks for the structure, but it looks aesthetically pleasing if a single resource block is used.

