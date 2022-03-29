How to build a chandelier in Minecraft

Lights play a key role in the overall design and style of a Minecraft house, and chandeliers can add a lot of complexity and luxury.

Like many creations in the game, chandeliers can take different forms to fit the theme of their surroundings. There are several chandelier designs to choose from, depending on the player's decorative philosophy.

For players just getting started, it might be best to start with a simple chandelier design before branching out and trying more complex ones. This is especially because many builds require materials that may not be easy to obtain.

Steps to build a simple chandelier in Minecraft

The inclusion of chains and end lights has broadened the possible applications for chandeliers (Image via u/GrandAdmiralSpock/Reddit)

A simple chandelier shouldn't require much in the way of Minecraft materials, as a basic build primarily needs only fencing and torches.

However, if players would like to branch out and make a slightly more complex build, they may want to consider bringing along an armor stand and lanterns. This is entirely optional, though, as it's possible to create a chandelier out of fencing and torches.

Below, Minecraft players can find a short list of steps to create their own chandelier in a basic capacity:

Construct the base of the chandelier. This piece will be connected to the roof of the room and can be made of either fencing or blocks such as cobblestone wall. At the bottom of the fence/wall block, players can also place a chain to create the appearance of their chandelier hanging. Armor stands make excellent bases for chandeliers, so they should be considered in this step. Place another fence or wall piece connected to the underside of the chain. From here, build out additional fence pieces horizontally. Many players opt to use a cross shape for their chandelier, but others have also opted to use a diamond-esque shape. At the end of the day, the shape of the chandelier is up to the player. Once the chandelier's shape has been completed, players can place torches, lanterns, or end lights at the top of the outermost fence pieces. Alternatively, they can also place these light sources underneath the fence pieces. It depends on whether players would prefer to have their light sources sit atop their chandelier or have them hanging underneath. If players like, they can begin to add decorations to the chandelier. This includes additional chains for suspension as well as a central column under the chandelier made of solid blocks that can have colored/patterned banners placed on them. This is optional but can truly make or break the appearance of a chandelier in a given room.

That's all there is to it. After following these steps, Minecraft players will have a stylish chandelier that enhances the look of their house.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh