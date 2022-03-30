How to build a dock in Minecraft

Many Minecraft players choose to live on the water for various reasons. For starters, it's a very beautiful and scenic place to build. Some of the best and most beautiful builds are waterfront properties. There are also several gameplay advantages to living on the water.

Fishing is an excellent source of XP and food. It can also give players exceptional items like enchanted books and nametags. Having the water so close by is undoubtedly beneficial. It can also be a great way to travel quickly, especially if the body of water is an ocean or feeds into an ocean.

Whatever the reason, it's wise to build in front of the water, which might mean players need to create a dock. Here's how they can do that.

Best way to build a dock in Minecraft

Players will need the following to build a dock:

Several wooden planks

Four wooden fence posts (preferably of the same wood)

Two lanterns

A boat

A lead

A stylish dock (Image via Tripboba)

Players may need to do some terraforming before building their dock. It is best when the terrain is smooth or goes down gradually to the dock. The dock should begin on the water, so sand may be the best block to have before the dock begins.

The size of the dock truly depends on the body of water and the gamer's preference. If it's a river or a smaller body of water, the dock can't be too big, or it won't look right.

Minecraft players can begin by placing a row of wooden planks, at least three across. This can really be any type of wood, though dark oak and spruce arguably look the best.

The next step is to fill in the rest of the dock. The length is determined by how far away the other bank (if there is one) is, but a good rule of thumb is to go four blocks out into the water.

At the end of the dock, players can place two fence posts on both corners, one on top of the other. On top of both fence posts, a lantern should go.

On one of the fence posts, players can attach a lead and connect it to the boat in the water. From there, Minecraft gamers can continue designing or adding things, but that's one of the best ways to make a simple dock.

Edited by R. Elahi