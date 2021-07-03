How to build an efficient mob farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Android and Windows

Survival mode in Minecraft is a lot about collecting and utilizing items in various ways. One of the most significant ways players can get items in large amounts is by building mob farms.

Mob farms are structures designed to collect mob drops in reasonable amounts easily. Mob farms can also drop experience points.

Farms that drop XP are among the best mob farm designs for players with mending enchantment on their gear as they can repair their items quickly from the collected XP.

This article covers one of the most efficient mob farm designs that players can build in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

How can players build an efficient mob farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

To build an efficient mob farm in Minecraft, players will require the following items:

21 stack of any building block

410 trap doors

64 buttons

Eight buckets of water

Two chests

Four hoppers

100 ladders

Steps for building

Step 1: Players should use the building blocks to build a 6x4 platform 150 blocks above ground. They can do this by making a 150-block high pillar underneath them and making the platform on the pillar before placing ladders on the pillar.

Step 2: Next, gamers need to make a 24-block high, 6x6 hollow tunnel with a 4x4 opening on one side from where the tunnel starts.

Step 3: They must make the same structure above the tunnel as shown in the image and break the inner walls on each channel.

Step 4: Users can add two buckets of water on all four channels.

Step 5: Players can place buttons on blocks as shown.

Step 6: They must make a three-block high wall on the edge of the topmost platform.

Step 7: Users should create a roof above the walls on the edges.

Step 8: They have to place trap doors on the roof to prevent mobs from spawning above the chamber.

Step 9: Gamers are required to make a storage system using double chests and four hoppers going inside the chests. Then, they may place slabs above the hoppers.

Building the base platform 150 blocks above ground level is vital to help utilize the mob spawn radius because if the player is 150 or higher, then no mobs will spawn under the player on the ground or inside any caves.

