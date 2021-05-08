How to build food farms in Minecraft Java Edition easily

In Minecraft, players have to manage their health and hunger. Both health and hunger are linked to one another. Players can recover their health by filling up their hunger bar.

Earlier versions of Minecraft did not have a hunger bar. Eating food used to instantly restore health points. Nowadays, players have to fill their hunger bar to recover their health. If the hunger bar is at three hunger points or below, the player won't be able to sprint.

Eating food is necessary for maintaining health points and moving faster. In the starting days, beginner players have a hard time surviving as they lack food, shelter, and knowledge. This article shares some food farms that are easy and quick to build.

How to build food farms in Minecraft

Food in Minecraft can be broadly divided into two categories: Plant and animal-based.

A simple crop farm

Players can get wheat seeds by breaking grass. These seeds can be planted into tilled blocks. Players can till the dirt/glass blocks near water using a hoe. Water hydrates all blocks within a four-block distance.

After tilling the land, plant the wheat seeds into the tilled blocks. Players can plant all the seeds in Minecraft in the same way. Wheat seeds can take up to six in-game days to fully grow. Players can increase the growth rate by using bonemeal and bees.

The harvested wheat can be crafted into bread, which recovers two and a half hunger points.

An Animal Ranch

After farming some wheat, players can build an animal ranch in Minecraft. Cows and sheep are attracted to wheat. Players can use wheat to lure animals into a farming area.

Players can feed wheat to two cows or sheep and make them breed. After filling the ranch with animals, players can farm them to get their drops. Cows drop leather and beef, whereas sheep drop raw mutton and wool.

Players can cook their raw meat to get their cooked variant, which recovers more hunger points than raw meat.

Cow Crusher

Players can build a semi-automatic cow farm by just using a hopper, chest, and some blocks. In Minecraft, there is a limit to how many entities can stay inside one block. This farm abuses the entity's limit to kill cows inside it.

On this farm, players feed the adult cows, who then produce baby calves. When the entity limit is reached, Minecraft automatically kills the adult cows. Although this might not sound like the most humane way to do things, it is surprisingly effective.