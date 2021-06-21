How to build a rollercoaster in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best sandbox games on the market, with so many creative and exciting builds possible. Players can create things out of their imaginations and make them functional as well.

Constructed from their imaginations, players have created Redstone-powered builds like piston doors in Minecraft and implemented their concepts to produce vast amounts of fascinating Redstone door designs, leaving players that have not yet messed around with Redstone in profound thoughts.

Roller coasters are one of those fun Redstone builds that have been made by players over and over in Minecraft for years. There are so many different techniques that players have used to create real-life roller coasters in Minecraft.

In the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, players can now place the rails underwater, but it will slow them down over time. The addition of this feature has made a lot more roller coaster designs functional now.

Steps for building a roller coaster in Minecraft

To build a simple roller coaster in Minecraft, players need Redstone torches, rails, powered rails, minecarts and any block on which they will place the rails. Building a basic roller is straightforward, and players can make a roller coaster for themselves by following these steps:

Players need to think of the structure such as a spiral rollercoaster and build the frame of it using any desired block. Ensure there isn't a gap in the path of the roller coaster as the rider will fall through the hole.

Then place the rails in a preferred manner and place powered rails on intervals. If the roller coaster is going to have rails moving upwards on blocks, set the powered rails on the blocks going upwards so that the rails don't lose momentum when going up. Make sure to power the rails using a Redstone torch.

Place a block at the start and end of the path of the rails to stop the cart from going outside the roller coaster's track.

Players can make the path of the rails however they like, but it must not break, or the roller coaster will not move any further than the point of breakage.

Edited by Gautham Balaji