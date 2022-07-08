How to build a small modern house in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft house designs are plentiful and diverse. Many of them also incorporate contemporary architectural designs. Typical examples of this can be seen in modern homes.

Modern homes typically utilize angular designs and rectangular shapes to create a pleasing geometric effect. They often require the use of both brighter and darker block colors to create a stark contrast between the exterior and interior.

Many modern homes also include things such as pool decks, open-ended porches and long staircases leading up to the home itself.

However, not all modern homes are built the same, and players are free to create a modern house of their own unique design.

Steps to construct a small modern house in Minecraft 1.19

Step 1: Gather materials

White concrete blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For a sleek modern home approach, players will likely need plenty of white concrete or Nether quartz for their house's exterior.

Many modern houses also employ darker wood types, such as dark oak or spruce, in their designs for the outer deck or the interior, so it's a wise idea to keep those blocks on hand.

Even for a small house, players will want to ensure they have multiple stacks of all their exterior and interior blocks. They should craft any decorative blocks they'll need to use.

Step 2: Build the foundation

A modern house's exterior minus the decorations or interiors (Image via Mojang)

Before diving too deep into the home building, it's wise for Minecraft players to construct an outline or foundation for their house. This includes sectioning off rooms while leaving space for particular aspects of the house like exterior decorations or fireplaces.

Players can either begin to build their walls up immediately or keep the outline of the house one block high in order to better visualize the building process. Once the foundation has been laid, players can begin to construct the house in earnest.

Step 3: Build floors and walls

A wooden floor design for a modern home (Image via Mojang)

Once the foundation is in place, Minecraft players can begin to build the rest of their exterior. This includes building up walls, leaving spaces for things like windows and doors as well as filling in the flooring.

The floor design is ultimately up to the player, but many modern houses utilize wood block types or a certain carpet coloration. Glazed terracotta is also a popular choice.

This step is also where players will build multiple walls and floors if they desire them, ideally from the bottom up.

Step 4: Complete the exterior

A modern home exterior (Image via Mojang)

One of the trickiest aspects of building a modern Minecraft house is the exterior. Many players have used complex architecture for their homes, but those who are just learning the modern design philosophy may want to start small. Keep things rectangular within reason and use plenty of glass panes to keep the exterior full of light during the day.

Leaf blocks are also an excellent choice when it comes to adding greenery in the form of hedge decorations. If players mix up their block choices between wood and white concrete, they can also make the outside of their house much more appealing.

It's important to shore up any remaining wall or floor work and complete the roof.

This is also the step where Minecraft players will want to implement their pool if they want one. This will require players to dig downward into their deck and fill the area with water. Adding a few chairs and umbrellas for style may not hurt.

Step 5: Complete the interior

A modern dining room (Image via Mojang)

Finally, Minecraft players can get to the most entertaining aspect of the build, decorating the inside. This is where player creativity truly shines as it allows them to create lavish living rooms, detailed kitchens, dining rooms and sleeping spaces.

The sky is the limit when it comes to interior decoration, so players should use all of their building knowledge to improve the inside of their new home. It also may not be a bad idea to look to other modern builds posted by players to find some inspiration along the way.

Once the interior is finished, Minecraft players can step back and revel in the beauty of their new house.

