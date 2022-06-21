How to build an underground iron farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Iron is a precious Minecraft resource. It's used for tools, armor, and trades, providing players with a lot of help or emeralds. Iron falls behind diamond in terms of how strong and useful it is for tools and armor, but it's much easier to find.

Getting iron isn't difficult, given that it spawns fairly frequently in Minecraft caves and while mining. Still, finding it organically is much better, whether from a loot chest somewhere or by a scarce zombie drop.

Making an iron farm isn't difficult and is a great way to get a lot of iron. Here's how to do it in version 1.19.

Underground iron farm: A complete guide in Minecraft 1.19

The following items will make a stellar underground iron farm:

Three villagers

One zombie

27 slabs

16 glass blocks

Eight normal blocks

One lava bucket

Three beds

Three signs

Three water buckets

Three hoppers

Two chests

One fence gate

One name tag

Minecraft players should begin by digging down 12 blocks. They can then hollow out the area they want to put the farm in. This should be three blocks wide, eight blocks long, and seven blocks tall.

At one end of the room, the three beds should be placed. The slabs can be placed in front of those beds to fill the rest of the area. Three slabs should be placed across two blocks above that and one in front of the bed.

This will ensure that the villagers don't leave the bed spot. Villagers can be spawned or brought in with a boat or minecart.

The villagers (Image via Voltrox on YouTube)

At the other end of the room, place three slabs one block away from the wall. On the wall, two blocks up, place three more slabs across. This will ensure the zombie doesn't get out.

Place the zombie in the "cage" or pull it in with a boat, Minecart, or other method if the farm is fully Survival. Directly above the slab ceiling on the zombie cage, place a row of blocks back to the villager end of the farm.

Fill the other two sides with glass blocks. On top of the villagers, mine an area to put chests with hoppers.

Hoppers with chests (Image via Voltrox on YouTube)

Just past the chests, build a staircase or ladder so the farm can easily be entered or exited. At the bottom, place a slab so the iron golems can't spawn there. Do the same over the chests.

The signs and fence gate need to be placed in the following fashion. This can be achieved by placing a block in the middle, putting the fence gate on it, and breaking the block.

Signs and fence gate (Image via Voltrox on YouTube)

Just behind the gate, the lava bucket can be placed. The three water buckets need to be put on the other side so that they push the golems towards the lava. The Minecraft zombie below needs to be named so it will not despawn.

The iron golems will spawn because of the frightened Minecraft villagers and then flow into the lava, die, and leave the items in the hopper. Iron and roses will show up in the Minecraft chests.

