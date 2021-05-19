How to build a working farm harvester in Minecraft

Minecraft has a variety of crops available for players to farm. Most crops require tilled land to grow. Players can plow dirt/grass blocks using a hoe. A tilled block will stay tilled as long as there is a water block at a distance of four blocks or less,

After a crop is grown, players can harvest them using a tool or bare hands. Manually harvesting crops can be dull and boring. In Minecraft, players can automate almost everything, including crop harvesting.

Build a working farm harvester in Minecraft

The farm design uses dispensers to dispense water to break down the crops ready for harvest. Players will need these items to build a working farm harvester in Minecraft:

dirt/grass blocks

building blocks

buckets of water

dispensers

Redstone dust

Redstone repeater

button or lever

hopper

chest/barrel

hoe

#1 - Build the area for farming

Building the farm (Image via Minecraft)

A farm harvester requires quite an amount of space. Find an open space to build this Minecraft farm. Build a 7x6 area two blocks above the ground, as shown in the image. Players can also extend the farm sideways. But doing that may affect the storage system.

Farming area (Image via Minecraft)

After building the top layer, go one block down and extend the farm by eight blocks. This is a two-layer design. However, players can also add more layers to harvest more crops.

#2 - Build water canals

Water streams (Image via Minecraft)

The next step is to build two water canals. In Minecraft, dirt blocks need to be saturated for farming. Surround the farm with building blocks, as shown in the image. After building the canal, place two water buckets on both sides of the upper and the bottom layers.

#3 - Plow the land

Use a hoe (Image via Minecraft)

Once the water canals are ready, plow the land using a hoe. Cover the water canals using building blocks. Now, the farming area is prepared.

#4 - Build the collection system

Time to make collection system (Image via Minecraft)

On one side of the bottom layer, put a hopper going into a chest. Make a channel that will drop crops into the hopper. Players can use building blocks to build the channel, as shown in the image.

Collection system (Image via Minecraft)

Put a block of water on the opposite side of the hopper. This water will force the crop into the hopper. Once the collection system is ready, place six dispensers facing the farmland.

#5 - Prepare dispensers and Redstone

Put water bucket (Image via Minecraft)

Place a bucket of water inside every dispenser. Players can use dispensers to dispense water from water buckets, lava from lava buckets, shoot arrows, and so on.

Redstone dust behind dispensers (Image via Minecraft)

Place solid blocks behind the dispensers and put Redstone dust on top of them. Make a line of Redstone dust and extend it to the farm's front, as shown in the image. Put a button/lever in front of the block, which has Redstone dust behind it.

Add Redstone repeater (Image via Minecraft)

Don't forget to add the repeater as the Redstone signal from the button won't travel to dispensers unless there's a repeater. Press the button to activate the dispensers.

#6 - Final touches

Harvesting crops (Image via Minecraft)

The farm is almost ready for use and requires only a few improvements. Add one more layer of block on top of the water canals, as the harvested crops may get stuck.

If the crops are getting stuck in the collection system, players can push the water a couple of blocks back. Players can use this farm to harvest wheat, potato, beetroot, carrot, and nether wart in Minecraft. Don't forget to plant the crops again.