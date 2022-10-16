How to capture Minecraft ravager in 2022

One of the best categories of content Minecraft offers is its large collection of mobs. Mobs are what make the game come alive. Be it hostile mobs like the iconic Creeper, the terrifying Zombie, or the annoying Skeleton or docile mobs like villagers, sheep, cows, and pigs, every single one of them makes the game unpredictable, dynamic, and fun to play.

Ravager is a large-sized four-legged hostile mob that typically spawns whenever a raid takes place and remains under the control of an Illager as it wreaks havoc within a village. These mobs attack players, wandering traders, any iron golems found inside the village, and villagers.

However, in a recent batch of changes that came with the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang made sure that they did not attack baby villagers.

This change has a gigantic impact on the village, especially if the raid is successfully carried out by the Illagers. Every adult villager has to be killed in order for the raid to be considered a success. In previous versions of Minecraft, this usually meant the end of the village. However, after the Caves and Cliffs Part II update, if a village has baby villagers that survive a raid, they can successfully repopulate the village.

Minecraft 1.19: A guide on how players can capture a Ravager

One of the most logical ways to capture a ravager in Minecraft would be to trap it inside a minecart. These carts are known to be a great accessory when trying to trap mobs. It helps contain the threat of death (as a ravager deals and makes sure the mob is safe from external damage as well). Players can follow these few steps when trying to capture a ravager:

You will have to corner the mob first, making it impossible for it to escape. This can be done by carving out a small area within the ground, making a structure to temporarily house the mob (as ravagers, like most mobs, can’t jump more than one block) or using fences to keep them in.

Whatever the method, the motive is to isolate the mob from its group of Illagers. Additionally, you must keep a name tag ready with a name, so as to use it on the ravager and ensure that it does not despawn.

Once this is done, start building a rail system that leads from the carved out enclosure to the spot where the ravager is going to be kept. This is a much safer way to ensure that it is captured, instead of capturin while fighting a group of well-armed Illagers.

Players will have to use powered rail as part of the design, to ensure the minecart and rail system are automated in order for it to work safely. Next, place a minecart on the rails and lure a ravager into it and place the already prepared name tag on it.

The final piece of the puzzle is to simply remove the minecart from under the ravager mob. Then, kill any remaining Illagers who are a part of the raid. This will effectively end the raid and will allow players to fully focus on their captured ravager.

For a game dating back over ten years, Minecraft holds its own in almost every aspect as compared to some of the gaming giants out there. From the game's structures, mobs, and gear choices to the near-infinite sandbox world and the different mechanics players can use, it's surely a game that takes pride in the amount of content it has.

