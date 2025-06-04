How are carrots better for horses than wheat in Minecraft?

Horses, donkeys, and mules are in the same family and are rideable mobs in Minecraft. These mobs can be found in various biomes and can be tamed, healed, and grown with the help of certain food items. For several years now, wheat has been the staple food item for horses, donkeys, and mules.

Ad

With the recent Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, however, it is safe to say that carrots can become the new staple food item for these mobs since it is better in every aspect than wheat. Here's how.

Ways in which carrots are better than wheat for Minecraft horses

Carrots heal horses, donkeys, and mules faster than wheat

Carrots can replenish more health than wheat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, those who might not know, carrots recently became a food option for horses, mules, and donkeys in the latest Chase the Skies update. This means that the food item can be used to tame, heal, and grow these rideable mobs now.

Ad

Trending

When it comes to healing, carrots can heal horses, donkeys more efficiently than wheat. While one wheat item can only heal one heart of these rideable mobs, a carrot can replenish one and a half hearts of health.

This means that if a horse has 10 hearts, 10 wheat items are required to replenish its health; otherwise, only 7 carrots are required.

Of course, there are many better food options like golden apples and hay bales that can replenish a lot more health.

Ad

However, carrots can now become a staple food item that players will keep to replenish a horse's health more efficiently.

Carrots help grow horses, donkeys, and mules much faster than wheat

Carrots can grow horses, donkeys, and mules faster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why carrots are better food items than wheat is that they can grow horses, donkeys, and mules faster.

Ad

Usually, players feed a foal with wheat to make it grow faster. Every wheat fed to a foal speeds up its growth process by 20 seconds. Since the total amount of time the baby takes to grow is 20 minutes without any food, players will have to feed a lot of wheat for a foal to grow into an adult.

On the other hand, carrots can speed up a foal's growth process why a whopping minute. This means that carrots can grow a foal into a horse, donkey, or mule a lot faster than wheat.

Ad

Players who are trying to get the fastest and healthiest horse in Minecraft can use carrots instead of wheat to speed up the growth process of every foal.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!