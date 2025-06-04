5 Minecraft enchantments with hidden uses you probably didn't know

Minecraft has various enchantments that apply special magical abilities to tools, weapons, and armor parts. While most players know about each enchantment, some power-ups have secret uses or features that not a lot of you might know. These features can either be useful or not.

Here is a list of enchantments that have some lesser-known uses or features in Minecraft.

Note: There is are chance that many players might already know about these features.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 Minecraft enchantments with hidden features

1) Frost walker

Frost Walker allows you to stand on campfires and magma blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Frost Walker is a treasure enchantment primarily used to walk on water since it freezes water blocks into temporary ice blocks. However, the enchantment also has a special ability to prevent you from getting burn damage from campfires and magma blocks.

Trending

This means, with frost walker boots, you can easily stand on campfires or magma blocks without taking damage, which is quite useful in certain situations.

2) Impaling (BE only)

In Bedrock Edition, impaling increases a trident's damage even if a regular mob is in contact with water (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Impaling is a unique trident-exclusive enchantment that increases the weapon's damage power against aquatic mobs. In Bedrock Edition, however, the impaling enchantment is even better since it not only increases a trident's damage power against aquatic mobs, but also increases damage for any entity that is in contact with water.

This means that if land mobs are in a water body or are wet from the rain, the trident will attack them harder than usual.

3) Piercing

Piercing arrows can be picked up after being shot at entities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you usually use ranged weapons that shoot arrows, you never get the arrows back if they successfully hit an entity. The arrows can only be picked up if you miss the shot and the arrow lands directly on a block.

While piercing enchantment allows you to pierce an arrow through multiple entities at once, its hidden special feature is that you can also pick up arrows being shot by that particular crossbow. This feature allows you to save arrows for more fights.

4) Riptide

Riptide does not allow Trident to be thrown as a ranged weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Riptide is one of the most interesting enchantments for the trident. Since trident is a magical water-related weapon, riptide allows you to fly along with the weapon when you are in contact with water. This means that if you try to throw the trident in a certain direction, you will fly along with it if you are wet from the rain or are submerged in water.

What some of you might not know is that Ripdite enchantment removes the trident's ability to be used as a regular ranged weapon. Even if you are on land, you cannot use the weapon for ranged attacks. This is a unique hidden feature that most players discover while using the trident with riptide.

5) Bane of Arthropods

Bane of Arthropods applies slowness to arthropod mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bane of Arthropods is not the most used enchantment in Minecraft since players usually prefer sharpness or sweeping edge over it. However, it is a great power-up if players solely focus on fighting spider spawners or silverfish in strongholds. Along with increasing damage power against arthropod mobs, the enchantment's hidden feature is that it also applies the slowness effect to these creatures.

Since spiders and silverfish mobs are quite fast, this status effect can be quite useful in fighting them.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!