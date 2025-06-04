Minecraft Easy Villagers mod guide: All you need to know

Villagers are important passive mobs in Minecraft with whom players frequently interact. These creatures live in villages, have a set daily routine, and work different jobs to trade items with players. Since they can trade important resources, they are quite useful. Unfortunately, they are not the easiest to handle, particularly when transporting them or creating farms around them.

Since Minecraft is based on the Java coding language, some modders created a brilliant mod called Easy Villagers, which makes interacting with and moving villagers a lot easier.

Features and download guide for the Easy Villager mod for Minecraft

What does the Easy Villager mod offer?

The mod allows players to pick up villagers as items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most basic and best features the Easy Villager mod offers is that it allows players to pick up villagers as items in Minecraft. If players crouch and right-click on a villager in the world, they will essentially pick the mob up in their inventory as an item. The villager can then be placed anywhere in the world. This makes transporting them extremely easy.

The mod also allows players to trap villagers in a box with any job site block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The mod also adds various new blocks, one of which is called a trader box, in which a villager and a jobsite block can be placed. This allows players to control that the villagers get the jobs they want, and not wander off. In the picture above, a librarian's GUI shows that players can shuffle their trades without breaking and placing the lectern, which is massively convenient.

This mod also adds other blocks for villager farms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Easy Villager also adds other blocks like iron farm and villager breeding boxes.

In an iron farm box, players can place a villager and wait for them to be scared of a zombie already inside the box, and spawn an iron golem inside the box. The box even has a lava pit where the golem will die and drop iron ingots, which can be collected by opening the box's GUI.

In a breeding box, two villagers can be added, and food items can be placed inside its GUI. After a while, they will breed a baby villager, which can be taken out from the GUI as an item.

How to download and install the Easy Villager mod for Minecraft

Easy Villagers can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/henkelmax)

Here is a short guide for downloading and installing the Easy Villager mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge mod loader for the snapshot game version 1.20.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Easy Villagers mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and start easily managing and interacting with villagers.

