One major issue happy ghasts have in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Happy ghast is the newest mob in Minecraft that will be added to the Chase the Skies update. This mob was the first feature announced for the game drop by Mojang in March. It is a completely passive and friendly variant of the ghast that will allow players to fly around in the game.

It can be considered one of the greatest additions to Minecraft, but an argument can be made that there is one glaring issue with the current iteration of the mob. This is particularly related to its slow flying speed.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

How happy ghast's main issue is its slow flying speed in the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

Happy ghast's flying speed is quite slow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players grow a happy ghast using a dried ghast block, they can start riding the mob by attaching a harness to it. When the harness is placed, they can mount on the mob by right-clicking it.

When players start flying on the happy ghast, they will instantly realize how slow the mob is. It will ascend, descend, and move in any direction extremely slowly, to a point where it will feel slower than sprinting.

By default, the flying speed value of a happy ghast is around 0.05, which is considerably slower than any other mob in the game.

Even though happy ghast allows players to fly early in the game if they manage to find or craft a dried ghast block, the one major issue is its flying speed. While flying on the mob, it can even feel counter-efficient because it feels so slow.

Of course, it is worth mentioning that this is Mojang's first official iteration of the mob that will be released with the Chase the Skies update. There might be a possibility that the developers change the mob's features in subsequent small updates.

The only way to increase the happy ghast's flying speed is through commands

Happy ghast's flying speed can only be changed using a command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another disadvantage of happy ghast is that there is no way to increase its flying speed in a survival Minecraft world. The only way to speed up the mob is through commands.

Mojang recently added a flying speed attribute in mobs that can be altered by commands. If players type this command, they can change the new mob's flying speed from 0.05 to 0.1, which makes it dramatically faster:

/attribute @n[type=happy_ghast] flying_speed base set .1

For this command to work, players need to allow commands in either a new or an existing world.

