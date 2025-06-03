Minecraft Serene Seasons mod guide

The Minecraft Serene Seasons mod is one of the most popular mods in the community, adding much-needed seasons to the vanilla gameplay. Seasons were something that had been a much-requested feature in the base game, and this pack comes to the rescue, offering varying foliage, temperature, and visual aesthetics.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod.

How to install the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheAdubbz)

The Serene Seasons mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge/Fabric/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Forge.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Serene Seasons mod for Minecraft by TheAdubbz. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Serene Seasons mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Fabric/NeoForge installed or you are new to installing packs and mods, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation process simpler. For installation using the mod loader, just select the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install theSerene Seasons mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Serene Seasons mod successfully installed.

For manual installation of the mod in versions 1.20.4 and above, players must install the GlitchCore dependency to ensure the base mod functions as intended. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the Serene Seasons mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like too much, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Curseforge launcher.

Features of the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod

The Minecraft Serene Seasons mod adds the much-requested weather mechanic to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheAdubbz)

The Minecraft Serene Seasons mod is one of the coolest mods in the community, adding the much-requested gameplay mechanic of seasons in the vanilla world. Grass and foliage colors change throughout the year to match the corresponding time of the year, alongside a shift in temperature, resulting in snow across biomes.

Apart from this, the varying seasons in the Minecraft Serene Seasons mod affect crops and their type. The crop fertility mechanic allows players to grow biome-based crops, resulting in good and proper yields. Additionally, they can use glass or stained glass blocks to create a greenhouse and grow out-of-season crops or use vanilla bees to speed up their growth.

The Minecraft Serene Seasons mod features temperate and tropical seasons, creating unique season zones across the overworld and making it even more immersive. The dry and wet seasons have an impact on the growth of crops as well as the temperature, offering players additional challenges.

Players can also craft a season sensor block that can emit a redstone signal depending on the active one. They can right-click and select the detector to hone in on a particular season, and once it is active, it will emit a signal in all four directions. It is a great asset for players who are focusing on crop growth, allowing them to switch out the variant with ease without being slowed down.

