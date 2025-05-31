Six years on, Minecraft hasn’t delivered on the fletching table promise

Minecraft has been working on an array of features and changes over the years, adding new mobs, blocks, and items to the gameplay as well as improving existing ones. However, the fletching table was supposed to receive a major functionality update six years ago, and it seems that Mojang has forgotten their sacred oath sealed under the watchful eyes of the endermen.

Here's everything you need to know about the major update to the fletching table that Minecraft hasn't delivered in six years.

Minecraft has not delivered on a major fletching table update promised six years ago

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft is known to push an array of features and items, adding a host of new mobs, blocks, and more. With the new game drop format replacing the traditional update schedule, players are getting more items and changes to existing ones. However, there is a major update to the fletching table that seems to have broken through the bedrock and fallen into the void.

Trending

The fletching table was added six years ago, allowing players to create the fletcher job. However, that is all the block does. While blocks such as the crafting table or the smithing table have their GUI where players can interact with and essentially "use" the block, this block is just used as a job site to create the fletcher.

It has been six years since Mojang promised a functional update to the fletching table (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players cannot interact with the fletching table in any way apart from just placing it on the ground. With the community offering ideas such as the ability to customise bows or create unique hunting and gathering items, it could be high time for the developers to add a user interface and functions to it. Currently, players can just use it to create the fletcher job.

Even the Fletcher has limited offerings, making it redundant. Apart from the popular stick trade to get emeralds, the fletcher has no such value addition to the gameplay in terms of offerings. This essentially makes the fletching table entirely useless in the game, as it does not add any unique value or provide unique features or items.

Despite Mojang promising to add functionality to the fletching table, the memo seems to have gotten lost in the years of updates. While the smithing table received an array of major straws, this block seems to have drawn the short straw. With no teaser or announcements hinting at an update, things could remain the same for a while.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!