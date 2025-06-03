Minecraft x Adidas add-on guide for Bedrock Edition: How to get and play

Mojang has released a unique Minecraft x Adidas add-on, allowing fans of the luxury brand to immerse themselves in the signature iconography of the brand through characters and immersive world design. The mod features an array of unique NPCs that can aid the players in their exploration and be a great adventure partner.
Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Adidas add-on.
How to get the Minecraft x Adidas add-on
The Minecraft x Adidas add-on can be obtained for free from the Minecraft Marketplace. Just head to the in-game store and search for the pack or click on this deep link to open it.
Before claiming the Adidas add-on, players must ensure they are logged in to the game with their official Microsoft account. This essentially ensures that the pack is bound to your account. Once it is opened in the game, click on the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to obtain the pack for free.
Next, you can choose to download it to your preferred device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the Adidas add-on and use it in a world of your choice. Ideally, it is recommended to implement this add-on in a new save to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.
How to play the Minecraft x Adidas add-on
The Minecraft x Adidas add-on adds unique NPCs that are essentially utility companions for the player. Simply load into a new world, and you will find a blue book in your inventory. It contains details for all major aspects of the add-on, including items, armors, and controls.
You will also find the NPC next to you. Simply interact with it to give tasks such as collecting blocks and items such as wood, stone, cobblestone, or even precious ores and metals. Apart from this, you can also ask it to teleport you to the spawn location as well as set a new spawn area, making it a nifty companion.
Additionally, the NPCs can be used to locate ores or recall the last location of death, making it easy for players to find their dropped loot and items with ease. If you wish to disable the character and stop it from following you, interact with the blue book and turn off the NPC setting.
