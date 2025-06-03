6 best farms to build in Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Minecraft Chase the Skies is a brand new game drop Mojang will soon release. They have been working on this update for quite some time now, and now it's almost ready for an official launch. It contains some of the most exciting new features and changes.

Farms are one of the most popular builds that players frequently make in their worlds, and each update brings new importance to some of them. Hence, here is a list of some of the best Minecraft farms to build in the Chase the Skies update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 great farms to build inthe Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

1) Ghast farm

Ghast farm will yield lots of ghast tears for crafting dried ghast block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the best farms to create in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update is a ghast farm. This is because players will need loads of ghast tears to craft the new dried ghast block. Ghast farm can be slightly tricky to make for a new player, but it can be useful in the long run.

Once enough ghast tears are gathered, they can easily craft loads of dried ghast blocks and grow them into happy ghasts.

2) Leather farm

The leather farm can be created as a cow crusher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has finally made saddles craftable after they were first introduced in Minecraft many years ago. Three leather and one iron ingot can be used to create saddles after the Chase the Skies update releases.

As a result, players can use the game's entity cramming mechanics to build a leather farm, killing and gathering resources by breeding cows in a single block space.

3) Spider farm

Spider farm will yield them string for crafting lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also made the lead's crafting recipe simpler in the Chase the Skies update. Players will be able to craft the item with just five strings since the developers replaced the slime ball ingredient with another string.

If players wish to collect a lot of strings and indirectly farm lead, they can make a spider farm, as the lead's crafting recipe now only requires strings.

4) Iron farm

An iron farm is an overall important build to have in any Minecraft world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Iron equipment and other iron-related items are very useful to players, even after they have obtained diamonds and netherite ingots. Therefore, an iron farm is essential in a new world and the new game drop.

Three villagers and one zombie can be used to build this farm. Three villagers will be frightened by the zombie and will continuously spawn iron golems. The golems will spawn in the water and will slowly move towards lava and die, dropping iron ingots to be collected in hoppers and chests.

5) Carrot farm

A carrot farm can be created for feeding horses, donkeys, and mules (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Previously, players could use a variety of food products, such as wheat, sugar, apples, golden food items, etc., to tame, heal, or grow horses, donkeys, and mules. Carrots are added to the list of common and uncommon food items for horses in the Chase the Skies game drop.

This new feature feels quite realistic because horses typically eat carrots in real life. Hence, players can also begin cultivating carrots for their rideable mobs.

6) Hostile mob farm

Hostile mob farm is always a great farm to build for XP and resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Hostile mobs drop various loot items that are useful to players, no matter which game version they are in. The creatures also drop experience points that enable players to enchant their equipment.

Hence, players can also construct a common hostile mob farm. This farm will spawn various hostile mobs that will fall into water gullies in the middle and then drop down several blocks into the killing area. They can then be killed with a melee weapon so that they drop XP and items into a hopper and chest collecting area.

