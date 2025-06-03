This Minecraft mod will turn happy ghast into a war machine

Happy ghast is a new, friendly passive mob that will arrive in Minecraft with the Chase the Skies update. This update and the mob were announced by Mojang in March 2025, after which its major development started. The mob will allow players to fly around in the game using a harness.

Since rideable Nether ghasts were seen in A Minecraft Movie, many thought that happy ghasts can also become war machines in the sky. While other players can stand on it and attack enemies on the ground, a single player flying it and trying to attack ground enemies can be tricky.

Hence, a modder came up with a unique mod called Happy Ghast: BombsAway. Here is everything to know about this mod.

Features and download guide for the Happy Ghast: BombsAway mod for Minecraft

What does the Happy Ghast: BombsAway mod offer?

Happy Ghast: BombsAway is a simple new mod that allows players to ignite TNT and drop it on land while flying a happy ghast. In the vanilla version, this is not possible since a TNT block needs to be placed and ignited, which cannot be done on a happy ghast.

To use this mod correctly, players need to be flying on a happy ghast with TNT in one hand and flint and steel in the other. Once both are used, the mod creates an animation in which the player uses their hand to ignite the TNT and throw it backwards, which eventually falls to the ground below. The animation can be clearly seen in the short video above.

How to download and install the Happy Ghast: BombsAway mod

Happy Ghast: BombsAway can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/rickjehnl)

It is worth mentioning that this mod is currently in development. It will officially release for a stable version when happy ghasts are released with the Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies update.

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Happy Ghast: BombsAway mod for snapshots as of now:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the snapshot game version 1.21.6 pre-release 1. Make sure to check the "show snapshots" in the installer and select the pre-release 1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Happy Ghast: BombsAway mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.6 pre-release 1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.6 pre-release 1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, get a happy ghast, and start dropping TNT while flying the mob.

