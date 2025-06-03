5 things you probably didn't know about Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Mojang will soon release Minecraft's Chase the Skies update. This is a game drop announced by the developers back in March, after which they released a few of its new features for testing in snapshots and beta/preview versions. Now, the update is almost finished and ready to be officially released.

Apart from some of the biggest new features and changes, there are some smaller details that you might not know about. Here is a list of some of these smaller details about the upcoming game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might already know about these smaller features.

List of 5 details you might not know about the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

1) Splash potion duration based on impact

Splash potion's strength and duration are based on the distance between its and the entity's hitbox. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang made a small change to how splash potions worked in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update. They changed the potion's strength and duration based on the distance between the potion's and the entity's hitboxes.

The entity will experience the full impact of the splash potion's effects if it is struck directly by it. Moreover, if several entities are clustered near one another, the effect will be the same for each of them.

However, the game will calculate the distance between their hitboxes and provide less effect or a shorter effect duration if they are a little bit distant from where the splash potion triggers.

2) Environmental Fog in Java Edition

Environmental fog is a new kind of fog system in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang aimed to rectify the issue by separating the render-based and environmental fog in the game drop for Minecraft Chase the Skies. In order to change the game's appearance, the environmental fog was significantly altered.

In essence, the fogginess of your surroundings is determined by the environmental fog. If they are in a different dimension, biome, underwater, beneath lava, or in a different weather state, the fog will shift.

The world now has a white haze that grows in areas far from you due to Minecraft's new environmental fog. As seen in the image above, this fog is significantly worse during rainy or thunderstorm conditions.

3) Music continues to play in the pause menu

Music tracks will continue to play even when the game is paused (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft's Chase the Skies update, Mojang brought some changes to how music is played in the game as well. While they added a music frequency setting, they also changed where music gets played and where it stops.

In this game drop, Mojang made a small change that music continues to play even when the game is paused. This means that if music is playing, it will keep playing in the pause menu. Furthermore, the game will continue to switch to new tracks in the pause menu as well.

4) Leather replaces saddles in a few structures

Leather replaces saddles in a few structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Leather will soon be replacing saddles in a few structures' chest loot. Since saddles were added to the game, they were uncraftable, rare loot found in structures. In the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang decided to make saddles craftable. They require three leather and one iron ingot to be made.

Since saddles will be craftable, Mojang also decided to replace them with leather items in certain structure loots like Monster Rooms, Ancient Cities, Desert Pyramids, Jungle Temples, and Strongholds.

5) Carrots can be used to tame, heal, and grow horses

Horses, donkeys and mules can now eat carrots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another small change introduced in this update by Mojang is that you can now feed horses, donkeys, and mule carrots to tame, heal, and grow them. Previously, to tame, heal, or grow these rideable creatures, you had to feed them wheat, golden food items, sugar, etc. Now, they can be fed carrots as well.

