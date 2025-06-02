Minecraft Name Tag Tweaks mod guide: Features and how to download

Name tags are a rare treasure item in Minecraft. Players can only obtain a name tag if they find one as a chest loot in certain structures like Mineshafts, Buried Treasures, Woodland Mansions, etc. When obtained, players need to place them on an anvil to apply a name to them. Finally, the name tag can be placed on any mob to give it a unique name.

Ad

Since Minecraft is based on Java, the community has created all kinds of mods for it. There is even a mod for name tags called Name Tag Tweaks. Here is everything to know about it.

Features and download guide for Name Tag Tweaks for Minecraft

What does the Name Tag Tweaks mod offer?

Name Tag Tweaks brings various unique features to name tags (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Name Tag Tweaks is a mod made by a popular modder named Serilum. It is a fairly simple creation that adds three major features to the item: entities with name tags drop them upon death, a name tag crafting recipe, and naming the item through commands.

Ad

Trending

The first feature is quite straightforward. Mobs that already have a name tag on them will always drop the item back when they are killed. This means that players will not lose their name tags once they are placed on an entity.

The second feature is quite useful since name tags can sometimes be frustrating to find in Minecraft. This feature makes name tags craftable. Players can use two papers and one string to make the item.

Ad

Lastly, the mod adds a new command that allows players to name the name tag without an anvil. They can simply write this in the chatbox while holding the item to name it:

/nametag {Name}

How to download and install the Name Tag Tweaks mod for Minecraft?

Name Tag Tweaks can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Serilum)

Here is a short guide on how to download and install the Name Tag Tweaks mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Name Tag Tweaks mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 game version as of now. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, start crafting name tags, giving them names through commands, and getting them back from killed mobs.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!