6 things to do before the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Minecraft Chase the Skies update will soon be released. Mojang has already finished adding new features and changes and is now in the final stages. It is set to release sometime in June. The player base is eagerly waiting for this update since it brings some of the biggest, game-changing features to the game.
While the community patiently waits for the update to release, here are a few activities they can do in Minecraft to get ready.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 6 activities to do before the Minecraft Chase the Skies update releases
1) Collect ghast tears and soul sand
Dried ghast is a new block in the Chase the Skies game drop. This block can be grown into a happy ghast, which will help players fly in the game. While it can be found near Soul Sand Valley fossils, it can also be crafted using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block.
Hence, before the update arrives, players can start gathering loads of ghast tears and soul sand blocks. The best way to do so is to create a ghast farm in the Nether roof, and also have access to the Soul Sand Valley with lots of soul sand blocks.
2) Create a happy ghast station
Happy ghast is as huge as a regular Nether ghast. Hence, getting on and off the creature near a base can be tricky. Furthermore, the new mob will fly around in a large area, which can make it difficult to lure it near so that players can remount on it.
Hence, players can create a simple happy ghast station as shown in the picture above, with chests consisting of extra harnesses, snowballs, and leashes.
All three items can be used to lure the mob, and leashes can be used to tie the mob to a fence block.
3) Ready mobs for transportation
In the Minecraft Chase the Skies update, Mojang has brought several changes to the leads. Most notably, leads can now be used to connect two entities together, without the player being connected to either of them. Since happy ghast is also an entity, all entities can be tied to it while a player flies it around the Overworld.
Since this will make mob transportation quite easy, players should keep the mobs that need to be transported ready. Once the update releases, players can make happy ghasts, bring the mobs that need transporting, connect both of them with leashes, and then lift entities in the air.
4) Grow carrots for horses
Previously, players were able to tame, heal, or grow horses, donkeys, and mules, using various food items like wheat, sugar, apples, golden food items, etc. While there were many common and rare food item options for horses, the next game drop also adds carrots into this.
Since horses usually eat carrots in real life, this upcoming feature feels quite realistic. Hence, players can start growing carrots for their horses as well.
5) Create a spider farm for string
In the Chase the Skies update, Mojang simplified the lead's crafting recipe as well. It will no longer require a slime ball to be crafted, instead, it will only need five strings.
Since lead's crafting recipe now only requires strings, players can create a spider farm if they want to gather loads of strings and indirectly farm lead.
6) Create a leather farm for saddles
After saddles were first released in Minecraft many years ago, Mojang has now finally decided to make them craftable. After the Chase the Skies update, saddles can be crafted using three leathers and one iron ingot.
Hence, players can create a leather farm using entity cramming mechanics of the game and crushing cows in a single block space to kill and gather their resources. Additionally, players can also create an iron farm to farm saddles when the update drops.
