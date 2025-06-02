What's coming in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update?

Mojang has now announced the name of Minecraft's next game drop, which is called Chase the Skies. This game drop is almost finished and will soon be released. The developers are currently ironing out any bugs to make the stable version smoother and playable.

With the Chase the Skies update, Minecraft is receiving some of the biggest features and changes ever. Here is a short summary of every major feature in the game drop.

Every major feature coming in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Dried ghast, ghastling, and happy ghast

Dried ghast, ghastling, and happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dried Ghast is a new block that will be included in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update. This block will generate next to the fossils in the Nether's Soul Sand Valley biome. In addition to locating a natural one, the block can also be crafted with one soul sand block and eight ghast tears.

Ghastling is a new baby ghast variant that players can grow by waterlogging a dried ghast block for 20 minutes. This mob will further grow into a happy ghast in 20 minutes, or sooner if the baby ghast is fed snowballs.

The happy ghast will have a smile on its face and will be completely passive to all entities, including players. When a harness is placed on it, this new ghast will allow players to fly around the Overworld. Players can lure the mob with a snowball, leash, or harness.

Lead and saddle changes

Saddles and lead received major changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A number of modifications will also be made to the lead in the Chase the Skies game drop. To begin with, a lead can be used to tie two entities together without the player being bound to either.

Additionally, the lead got improved mechanics and physics, particularly when linked entities are in the air. Lead can also be stretched further until it breaks from an entity while players are dragging it on land.

Finally, the lead was given a new crafting recipe. Mojang replaced the slime ball with another string. Lead will now just require five strings, which makes the recipe extremely simple since slime balls are hard to find early in the game.

After many years, Mojang is finally making saddles craftable in the Chase the Skies game drop. Saddles can now be made with three leathers and one iron ingot. As a result, saddles will also be simpler to obtain early in the game.

Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is a massive visual upgrade coming to Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals may be Mojang's most significant addition to Minecraft in a long time. The Java Edition will also get this graphic update later, however, it will only be available for the Bedrock Edition due to the Chase the Skies game drop.

Vibrant Visuals is essentially Mojang's first official shader pack for their primary sandbox game. It enhances the game's visual appeal in certain situations by adding directional lighting, shadows, reflections, and much more.

Player locator bar

Player locator bar is a new HUD feature that will occasionally replace XP bar (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

A brand-new player finder bar that shows dots for every player worldwide is being released by Mojang. How close or how far apart each player's dots are from another will depend on their size and form.

When players are not actively earning XP in the game, this new player locator bar will take the place of the XP bar.

Cloud changes and music settings

Cloud render distance and texture changed, while in-game music received two new settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, clouds will now render till the horizon, along with a new cloud render distance video settings. Furthermore, clouds received a brand new texture update, with more holes in them and a unique creeper-faced pattern.

Apart from the cloud render distance setting, Mojang also added two new background music settings in the update. The first music setting changes the frequency at which the background music is played in the game. This new setting basically allows players to increase the music's frequency or play it constantly.

The next music setting is called "Music Toast," which shows a new dialog box with music and artist's names whenever a new track starts playing. The dialog box will be constantly visible in the pause menu.

Tears music disc

Tears is a new music disc coming with Chase the Skies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop will also feature a brand-new music disc titled Tears. This new track opens with a ghast's spooky reverbed vocals singing in a certain rhythm. To counterbalance the ghast's voice rhythm, a medium-paced set of beats enters the track later.

Players can get the Tears music disc by killing a Nether ghast with its own fireball.

