There's a whole layer of Minecraft waiting to be updated

Overworld is one of the most detailed realms in Minecraft. It has the most amount of mobs, biomes, terrain differences, and vertical terrain generation out of all three dimensions. While the Overworld has detailed land, water, and underground biomes and terrain, its sky is fairly empty with nothing but clouds.

Hence, an argument can be made that Mojang could add more features to Minecraft Overworld's sky, like magical structures and biomes, especially after adding happy ghasts and new cloud changes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which the Minecraft Overworld's sky layer can receive major updates

New Minecraft sky structures or biomes can arrive since flying is easier with happy ghasts

Happy ghast will enable players to access the sky layer much easily (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios || PlanetMinecraft/EternalDawn)

With the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang is adding the new happy ghast mob. This creature will allow players to fly in the Overworld long before they get the elytra after defeating the Ender Dragon. Through happy ghast, flying in the game will become a lot easier.

Since players will be able to touch the skies more easily, Mojang should capitalize on the Overworld's vertical space and start adding sky structures and biomes to it. Ever since Minecraft was released, its community has eagerly talked about a sky dimension that Mojang once planned to officially add.

With the release of happy ghast and new cloud changes, there is a chance for them to focus more on the sky layer and add new areas to explore.

Cloud updates in the Chase the Skies game drop could hint towards future sky features

New cloud changes can hint that Mojang has already started to update the skies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft Chase the Skies, Mojang also brought major changes to cloud rendering in a world. The first major change is that clouds will render beyond their previous default render distance.

Secondly, the developers change the cloud's textures entirely, with more holes and a unique creeper-faced pattern in them.

Since Mojang has brought these cloud changes and new cloud render distance settings, there is a chance that they might bring more sky-related features in the future, followed by entire structures, and biomes.

