5 major features of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop. This game drop was first announced in the game's live event in March, after which its new features started rolling out for testing in snapshots and beta/preview versions. There are plenty of exciting new features and changes coming with this game drop, some of which are entirely game-changing.

Here is a list of some of the major features coming with the Minecraft Chase the Skies update.

List of 5 major features coming to Minecraft Chase the Skies update

1) Happy ghast

Happy ghast is the main new attraction in the game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast is one of the main features in the Chase the Skies game drop. It is a passive, friendly variant of ghast that players can grow through a dried ghast block. The mob is completely distinct from the typical Nether ghast.

This mob will be entirely passive toward all entities, including players, and will have a peaceful smile on its face, as opposed to the frowning Nether ghast.

When a harness is placed on it, this new ghast primary purpose becomes to help players fly around. Players can lure a happy ghast with a snowball, leash, or harness.

2) Player locator bar

Player locator bar is a new HUD feature to find players more easily (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players are not actively gaining experience in the game, the XP bar will now be replaced by the new player locator bar. It is a new HUD feature that will display the whereabouts of other players as dots in a multiplayer world.

Previously, there was no way to know where other players were in a world, particularly if they were far away. The username box over their heads, which was hardly visible from a distance, was the only visual clue to locate others.

Hence, Mojang made the decision to include this new player locator bar. A colored dot will be assigned to each player, and the size of the dot will indicate how close or how far away they are to the player looking at the bar.

3) Vibrant Visuals (BE only)

Vibrant Visuals is a complete visual overhaul coming to Bedrock Edition with the game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is arguably the biggest Minecraft feature Mojang has developed in a long time. With the Chase the Skies update, Bedrock Edition will be getting this visual upgrade. Java Edition will also get the upgrade, but in later updates.

This is essentially Minecraft's first official shader pack, developed by Mojang themselves. It adds directional lighting, shadows, reflections, and much more to improve the visual appeal of the game. It uses Mojang's new graphics engine called Render Dragon, which was previously in the game as a test feature only.

4) Craftable saddles

Saddles are now craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Saddles have always been a rare loot item that can only be obtained in specific structure chests. In the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang will finally make saddles craftable. This is a huge improvement since it will be easier for players to travel the world on horseback early in the game.

Three leather and one iron ingot can be used to make saddles, which is a very easy crafting method that can be made in a matter of minutes after entering a new world.

5) Tears music disc

Tears is a brand new music disc obtained by killing Nether ghasts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Tears is a new music disc that will be included in the Chase the Skies game drop for Minecraft. The spooky reverbed vocals of a ghast singing in a certain beat open this new track. The tune then transitions to a medium-paced set of beats that fits perfectly with the ghast's reverbed tune.

The Tears music disc can be obtained by killing a Nether ghast with its own fireball. Players will receive this music disc as a mob drop once they have achieved the "Return to Sender" achievement. A jukebox can then be used to play the disc.

