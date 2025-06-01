Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World: Winners, final standings, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World has come to an end. The action-packed live event at this year's Twitchcon saw 40 of the most popular Minecraft streamers battling it out to collect the most coins and emerge victorious in the final round, Dodgebolt.
Here's everything you need to know about the winners and final standings of Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World.
Who are the winners of the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World?
The Pink Parrots reigned supreme in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World, claiming the victor's crown by defeating the Green Geckos in the final game of Dodgebolt. The team, comprising SandwichLord_, Pangi, aimsey, and guqqie, dominated in Dodgebolt and became the last ones standing.
In the lead with 15120 coins, the Green Geckos were followed by the Purple Pandas and the Cyan Coyotes in the second and third places, with 12879 and 12529 coins, respectively.
The finale saw members of both teams participate in Dodgebolt, where they fired arrows at each other with the hopes of eliminating the opposition and being the last team standing. Despite fighting on equal footing and getting a score of 2 each, the final round resulted in a high-octane victory where SandwichLord_ took on 2v1 play to eliminate the remaining players and emerge as the winning team.
Final standings of Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World
The MCC x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World featured several rounds where different teams competed to get the most coins and then qualify for Dodgebolt, the final round.
Here is the number of coins collected by each player in the MCC x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World:
- Green Geckos- 15120
- Pink Parrots - 12879
- Cyan Coyotes - 12529
- Aqua Axolotls - 11938
- Lime Llamas - 11917
- Purple Pandas - 11248
- Yellow Yaks - 10306
- Orange Ocelots - 9709
- Red Rabbits - 9665
- Blue Bats - 7066
Apart from the team counts, some players racked up massive individual coin counts, contributing significantly to the team's score. Here are the top five who earned the most amount of coins in the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World:
- SandwichLord_: 2901
- Wichtiger: 2462
- Shadoune777: 2250
- Smallishbeans: 2228
- hannahxxrose: 2061
