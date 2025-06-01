What is Minecraft Chase the Skies update? 

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years, and the reason it remains so popular today is the constant stream of updates it receives. The developers continue to add new content while improving existing features to keep players engaged. Fans have been loving everything introduced in 2025, and that excitement shows no signs of slowing down.

Mojang is now introducing several new features that aim to enhance gameplay, exploration, and the overall aesthetics of the game. Among these are new ghast variants, a helpful locator bar for multiplayer, and the long-awaited Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade.

All of these features, along with tweaks to existing mechanics, are part of the Chase the Skies update for Minecraft. Here's what the update brings — and why it’s aptly named.

Highlights of the Chase the Skies update for Minecraft

Players have long awaited the summer update, now officially titled "Chase the Skies." It brings new mobs, UI enhancements, and major visual improvements to the game. Among the standout additions are the new ghast variants in the Nether dimension. These include the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast.

Players can find the dried ghast as a block in the Nether, which can be broken and taken back to the Overworld. Keeping it underwater for a while transforms it into a ghastling. Feeding snowballs to this small, smiling mob turns it into a non-aggressive "happy ghast."

Players can craft a harness using glass blocks and wool and fly around the world on a happy ghast. It can carry up to four players at once, making it ideal for multiplayer adventures. Multiplayer seems to be a major focus of the Chase the Skies update, especially with the introduction of a new UI element: the locator bar.

The locator bar helps players find each other more easily by pointing in the correct direction, eliminating the need for coordinates or third-party mods. This feature makes exploration more fluid and engaging, particularly for group play.

Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade

Vibrant Visuals completely transforms how Minecraft looks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Alongside gameplay changes, Mojang is also focusing on Minecraft's visuals, which many players agree needed attention. The Vibrant Visuals upgrade overhauls the game’s default look while preserving its iconic blocky charm.

This enhancement introduces localized fog, improved lighting, soft shadows, volumetric clouds, and better water reflections. Biomes like swamps and forests will look dramatically different, with new atmospheric effects adding to the game's immersiveness.

Importantly, all these upgrades are being developed with performance in mind. Mojang has confirmed that Vibrant Visuals is being tested for compatibility across all platforms, including mobile devices. This means players on Bedrock Edition — whether on console, PC, or mobile — can enjoy these enhancements without needing external shaders.

Gameplay improvements

Saddles are now craftable in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Alongside new features, the update also brings some welcome improvements to certain existing mechanics. Leads have become more functional — players can now tie multiple mobs together using a single lead and even attach them to objects like boats.

This opens new creative possibilities, such as flying with a happy ghast while towing boats behind it. Additionally, the saddle, long-requested as a craftable item, is finally available. Crafting it is relatively inexpensive, and players can remove it from animals using shears (as long as another player isn’t riding them).

