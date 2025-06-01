Popular Minecraft modpack RLCraft is coming to Bedrock Edition

The Minecraft modpack RLCraft is one of the most popular modpacks in the community, with over 25 million downloads since its release. Players love the unique and realistic features that it creates, focused on providing players with an RPG element that offers an array of challenges and excitement. Now, the popular modpack is set to arrive on Bedrock as an add-on, and gamers are excited.

Here's everything you need to know about the popular Minecraft modpack RLCraft, making its way over to Bedrock.

Iconic Minecraft modpack RLCraft is set to make its way to Bedrock soon

Minecraft modpack RLCraft is one of the most popular packs in the community, with millions of combined downloads across repositories such as Curseforge and Modrinth. The pack contains an assortment of mods that aim to create a realistic feel of gameplay, adding elements of RPG while ensuring the experience is challenging.

The iconic Minecraft modpack RLCraft is coming to Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Marketplace creator @HoneyfrostMC just released a trailer on social media platform X, teasing the arrival of RLCraft on Bedrock. The creator has been known to make ports and recreations such as the popular Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock edition in the past. Now, the iconic pack is set to make its way to the other edition of the game. However, no release date has been announced yet.

RLCraft has over 100 unique mods that add an array of new weapons, items, structures, and even mobs. These packs complement each other to create an immersive world where gamers can use assets from one or more of them to survive in this difficult Minecraft RPG world.

Bedrock players will now get to experience the array of challenges and features in this mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

RLCraft has a reputation for being too difficult, with some players complaining that it makes the game nearly impossible to play without multiple deaths. However, the unique skill system paired with the array of gameplay options like shelters, hunting, and crafting makes it an exciting pack for players.

Now, Bedrock edition players will get to experience the Minecraft modpack RLCraft and immerse themselves in the challenges it offers. Paired with the Vibrant Visuals update, the pack will transform the vanilla world into a stunning RPG universe for gamers to embark on their adventures.

