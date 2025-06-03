Minecraft Enderman Overhaul mod guide: Features and how to download

The Enderman is one of the most mysterious creatures in Minecraft. It is the only mob that spawns in all three dimensions in the game, and remains neutral to players unless they stare at it for an extended period. There has been a lot of lore and discussion about its origin. Every single Enderman that spawns in the vanilla version looks identical to one another.

To bring more character and variety to this mob in Minecraft, a modder created a mod called Enderman Overhaul. Here is everything to know about it.

Features and download guide for the Enderman Overhaul mod for Minecraft

What does the Enderman Overhaul mod offer?

Enderman Overhaul is a mod that adds over 20 new Enderman variants to Minecraft. Since the creatures spawn in various biomes in the vanilla version, the modder cleverly remodeled and retextured them based on where they spawn. For example, Enderman spawning in cold biomes will have a white texture and white eyes, along with a different 3D model.

Furthermore, the modder gives each type of Enderman different attack strength, health, and drops. Some, particularly those that spawn in the End dimension, will remain hostile towards players, which is different from vanilla Enderman.

The mod also adds special drops like eight new ender pearls, Enderman hoods, and even Enderman tooth and their corrupted blade and shields. These items can be used to create new shields and weapons.

How to download and install the Enderman Overhaul mod for Minecraft

The Enderman Overhaul mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/joosh_7889)

Follow these steps to download and install the Enderman Overhaul mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game versions 1.20.4 and 1.20.1, respectively. Visit the CurseForge website and search for the Enderman Overhaul mod. On the mod's product page, locate and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.20.4 or Forge 1.20.1 game version as of now. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.20.4 or Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and start exploring new types of Enderman spawning in different biomes and dimensions.

