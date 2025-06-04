Minecraft player discovers odd 236-block-tall witch hut

A Minecraft player and Reddit user u/Gubonaut shared an image on the game’s subreddit where other explorers talk about interesting seeds showing a 236-block-tall witch hut in the blocky world. It might sound unbelievable, but the reason for this spawn is that it was in an amplified world.

For those unaware, amplified worlds in Minecraft take terrain generation to the next level, creating towering mountains and deep valleys that stretch near the height limit. This setting transforms normal biomes into massive landscapes, perfect for fantastical builds and adventurous exploration.

While stunning, amplified worlds require the computer to be quite powerful due to the intense vertical scale and dense terrain features. The original poster mentioned they were running the Java Edition and included details to find the specific hut. They are as follows:

Seed: 4014

Coordinates: -315, -1741

Comment byu/Gubonaut from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

The founder of this structure asked the community if it could get the world record for the tallest witch house ever found in Minecraft. The user stated that despite trying a lot, they could not find taller ones before this.

Comment byu/Gubonaut from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

u/eclecticmeeple asked if such types of massive worlds can spawn naturally during gameplay, or whether players have to manually set it, as they have not seen such structures in their gameplay. An amplified world can be turned on, and is only supported with the Java Edition.

Redditors discuss the extremely tall witch hut found in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/UsualElectionSparsum joked that this is what people make when they want to spend some time alone, pointing out the extremely tall and isolated spot of the witch hut. u/Mr_Elatha added that the original poster forgot to mention that the hut spawns on the farlands, owing to the bizarre position of the structure.

u/Dermotronn asked if the bounding box extended to ground level, suggesting that if it did, it could have served as the foundation for an ultimate redstone factory. u/Sonderlusts remarked that it was one high-maintenance witch, implying humorously that the house required a lot of effort to maintain.

Amplified worlds in Minecraft

Terrain generation in amplified worlds can be quite interesting (Image via Reddit/StickyHoovy // Mojang Studios)

Amplified worlds in Minecraft are a unique world generation option that drastically changes the blocky world compared to regular ones. Introduced in the Java Edition, this setting raises the vertical height of terrain generation to extreme levels, leading to some truly massive structures, as seen in the post.

Trees and biomes are stacked at unusual heights, waterfalls often pour off massive cliffs, and entire villages can spawn hanging on ledges. It’s chaotic and overwhelming, and can be fun if players want to explore an almost alien world.

This world type makes exploring much more exciting. Climbing to the top of a mountain feels like an achievement, and finding the perfect spot to build becomes a challenge, making the game more fun.

However, amplified worlds come with limitations. This world generation option is only available on Minecraft Java Edition and cannot be enabled on Bedrock Edition. The reason for this is largely performance-related.

Amplified terrains require much more processing power and memory due to the increased verticality and complex terrain shapes. Since Bedrock Edition is designed to run on a wide range of devices – including smartphones, tablets, and consoles – introducing amplified terrain could cause performance issues on many platforms.

While not every player will enjoy exploring such a challenging world, it can be great for those who have already played in the normal world and want something new. Using mods such as Distant Horizons would further improve the experience. Finding unique structures in the game is always fun, and sometimes, glitched structures can be located in normal worlds as well.

