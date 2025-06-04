What is the Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod? All you need to know

The Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod is a unique mod that adds an array of functionality and blocks, allowing players to access features of butchering and cooking. It consists of detailed and unique items that players can harvest, cook, and use with other existing items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod.

Note: The mod contains depictions of blood and other graphic activities relating to the butchering of mobs and other animals. Discretion is advised.

How to get the Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod

The Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod for Minecraft is currently not available on major mod repositories such as Curseforge or Modrinth. In the video listed above, players can find a third-party download link for the mod. Once downloaded, it can be placed in the mods folder of the desired instance and played.

However, it must be noted that this is not an official link that has been verified by any reputable repository. Readers are requested to exercise caution and use the mod at their own risk. Additionally, they are requested to make a backup of their worlds before deploying the mod in any instance.

Note: The mod is created in Chinese, and there is no way to change the language. Readers are requested to keep this in mind before installing and playing it.

Features of the Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod

The Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod is a unique functionality mod that adds the features of butchering and harvesting to the game. It adds an array of unique blocks and items that players can use to butcher mobs such as pigs, cows, chickens, and more.

The mod adds an array of tools, like butchering knives and skinning tools, to harvest the mobs and get them ready. Using these tools on mobs such as pigs or cows will give players an assortment of cuts such as bacon, ribs, loin, and more. These can then be used for cooking or stored in the meat locker for future use.

The Minecraft Rural Three Dimensional Decoration mod also features unique cooking blocks like skillets and frying pans, allowing gamers to have access to a wide range of recipes and dishes. They can fry eggs or chicken on the skillet to create an array of items that provide unique buffs and healing points.

Apart from this, the mod also features kitchen utilities such as mortar and pestle, rolling pins, and chopping boards. Players can use them items to cook, prepare, or knead dough to make bread-based products and items.

