What is the butchery mod for Minecraft?

The butchery mod for Minecraft is a unique mod that adds an array of features and mechanisms that allow players to extend the basic functionality of handling meat. It adds unique butchering tools and procedures, offering players activities such as harvesting and draining meat, as well as smoking it to create unique dishes.

Here's everything you need to know about the butchery mod for Minecraft.

Note: The mod contains depictions of blood and other graphic activities relating to butchering mobs and animals. Discretion is advised.

How to install the butchery mod for Minecraft

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the butchery mod for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/jmods)

The butchery mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge or NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft butchery mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Head over to the top bar and search for the butchery mod for Minecraft by jmods. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the butchery mod manually, simply click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/NeoForge installed or you are new to installing mods and related packs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process hassle-free. For installation using the mod loader, just select the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Now wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the butchery mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This essentially prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the butchery mod successfully installed.

Additionally, manual installation of the butchery mod for Minecraft will require the Geckolib mod as a dependency for the base mod to function. Simply download it and place it in the same folder as the butchery mod to ensure it works flawlessly. For installations using the launcher, it is added automatically. Players can also add the Patchouli mod for better gameplay and to understand the functions of blocks.

Features of the butchery mod for Minecraft

The butchery mod for Minecraft adds an array of functional blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/jmods)

The butchery mod for Minecraft is a unique mod that adds an array of features and items that allow players to harvest and butcher an array of mobs and animals. It adds items such as the butcher's knife, cleavers, skinning knives, and more. Gamers can use it to carve animals and mobs to get different parts and pieces like ribs, sirloin, steak cuts, and more.

Players can hang corpses of mobs from hooks to drain their blood and begin the butchering process. Then they can use skinning knives to skin them and get them ready for butchering. After that, gamers can place the meat on the butchering table to get different cuts of meat.

Apart from this, the mod also adds a host of functional blocks such as the rotisserie which can be used to grill meat as well as a mincer that can be filled with beef or lamb to obtain minced meat. Players can then use it to make sausages or other dishes. For tough shells of the turtle, a hammer can be used to break it and obtain the flesh inside.

The butchery mod for Minecraft also adds an array of functional blocks such as an ice storage, spike traps to catch mobs, food display shelves, and even grates and drains for waste collection. It is a truly immersive mod for players who wish to have a realistic experience of butchering in the game or wish to create an SMP server with realistic job blocks.

