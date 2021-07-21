How to change your Minecraft skin in 1.17 version

Minecraft skins can be some of the best things in the game. Being able to represent oneself in a unique way is a really good feature. Being someone other than Steve or Alex can make the game a lot more enjoyable. There are a lot of different skins players can get, and they can even customize the default Steve and Alex skin to their liking.

Changing skins is a great thing players can do to change it up and spice the game up for themselves. It can also be used tactically, as the shorter one-block tall (they only appear that short) skins can be utilized to great effect in PVP or other types of worlds.

Does the 1.17 Update change how players change their skins?

Changing Minecraft skins in 1.17

The short answer is no, the update didn't change that. While the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update did bring about a lot of changes to the game, most settings, features and similar things remained the same. Loading or creating a world, changing the settings on a world and turning on or off cheats are all the same function they were before the update.

The same can be said for changing skins. There are still two main ways of doing so- one in game and one before getting into a world. The first way, before getting into a world, is pretty simple. When loading into Minecraft, players will have a few options. They'll have an account option, a profile option, play option, settings and marketplace. The profile option will have everything players need.

Once there, there are five options to pre-set a skin and emote combo. Selecting any one of them will open up the customization options. The first tab is the character creator, but the second tab, classic skins, is the one to go to. Simply click "Owned" and find the pack and skin desired and select it. It will automatically save the character and set it as the current default.

Skin changes. Image via Minecraft Help Center

The in-game method is the same. When in-game, press pause and press the profile option. This will open up the same screen. Select a pre-set character or change one by pressing the edit button. Either way, that is how Minecraft players can change their skin in-game.

Minecraft skins. Image via GameSkinny

