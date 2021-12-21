How to change your name in Minecraft 1.18

Along with a Minecraft player's skin, the most apparent part of their in-game personality likely stems from their player name, and sometimes one needs to change it to better suit the player's playing style.

Despite the ongoing integration between Mojang and Microsoft concerning Minecraft accounts, changing a player's name is a straightforward process as long as a player can use their web browser.

There are some caveats to keep in mind when changing one's name, but otherwise, the process can be enacted in moments, and players can begin enjoying the game with their brand-new name and identity.

Minecraft: Steps to initiate a name change

The primary location to enact name changes is Minecraft.net (Image via Mojang)

A quick trip to Minecraft.net and the entry of their credentials will swiftly have players punching in their new in-game name in no time. Below, Minecraft players can find step-by-step instructions on how to change their name through the game's website:

Head over to Minecraft.net on a preferred web browser such as Firefox, Chrome, or Safari. Click the "Log In" link at the top right of the site's splash page. Here, players will need to enter their account credentials. Depending on the migration status of their account, players may either need to enter the information for their Mojang account or their Microsoft account. Once the player has entered their Minecraft account's page, they should be on the profile page. Here, their profile name will be displayed. Click the "Change" link to the right of the profile name. Once the link is clicked, a box will open underneath that allows players to enter their new name. Click the "Change Profile Name" button once satisfied with the new name.

Afterwards, the Minecraft player's new name should change relatively quickly and appear in-game to reflect this. Depending on network congestion on Minecraft's site, this may take some time, so if it doesn't happen right away, some patience may be required.

It is also worth noting that a player can only change their name once in 30 days. Furthermore, changing one's name means that the previous name the player held can now be claimed by another player, so players should be absolutely certain they want to commit to a new one before removing their old one.

Also Read Article Continues below

If players change their names and can't return to a previous one, they may be in for a very long wait until the user that claimed their old name changes theirs (if they ever do).

Edited by R. Elahi