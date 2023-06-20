How to change text color for signs in Minecraft

There are several blocks players can craft and use in various ways in Minecraft. Some are simply used for building structures, while others are great for directly interacting and making new blocks and items. One of these blocks is a sign. They can be placed anywhere, and you can write anything on them in four lines. These are brilliant for marking any area or even writing a message that remains in the world.

They are frequently used in multiplayer servers, where several players can read a placed sign. The written text is black by default; however, players can easily change the color.

Steps to change text color on signs in Minecraft

1) Place a regular or a hanging sign

Place a sign and write any message that you want in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must craft a regular sign with six planks and one stick or a hanging sign with six stripped logs and two chains. Once a sign is crafted, you can place it anywhere and write any message on it. Do not worry if the color is still black; it will be changed in the next step. Simply press the enter key after writing the message to go out of the GUI.

2) Apply any dye of your choice to the sign

You can right-click on the sign with any dye in hand to essentially change the text's color in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have placed a sign with a message, you must craft any dye you want to apply. Dyes can color various kinds of items and blocks. Here are all the items from which you can obtain dyes:

White- Bonemeal

Black- Ink sacs

Brown- Cocoa beans

Red- Poppies

Green- Smelted cacti

Blue- Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers

Yellow- Dandelions or sunflowers

Gray- Ink sacs and bonemeal together

Light gray- Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together

Orange- Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together

Lime- Green and white dye together

Light blue- Blue orchids or blue and white dye together

Cyan- Blue and green dye together

Pink- Red and white dye together

Purple- Red and blue dye together

Magenta- Lilacs or pink and purple dye

These items can be placed in one of the crafting table's slots to obtain dyes. Once you have the desired dye, you can simply hold it in your left hand and right-click on the sign with it. As soon as this is done, you will successfully color the text on the sign.

After the Minecraft 1.20 update, the signs became editable. Even after placing the sign and changing its color, any player can still edit it. Therefore, to permanently lock the message on a sign, you can apply honeycomb to it, essentially waxing it.

