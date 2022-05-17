How to change tick speed in Minecraft 1.18

Tick speed in Minecraft 1.18 is one of the core features of the sandbox game. Tick is essentially a unit of time in the game and it determines the day and night cycle, the growth of plants, the weather, and even the movement of some mobs. Although the game is set to a particular tick speed by default to make things seamless and natural, players can tinker with the speed through commands to speed up or slow down the events in the game world of Minecraft.

Every second in real life counts for 20 ticks in the game. An in-game day consists of 24000 ticks, translating to 20 minutes in real life. Along with this, there is another core feature called random tick, which determines certain random events happening in the game. Though players cannot directly speed up the ticks, they can tinker with the random tick speed in order to change certain events. Even if the day-night cycle speed doesn't change, some other events in the game will change.

How to use commands to change tick speed in Minecraft 1.18

Commands to increase random tick speed

Before increasing or decreasing the speed of a random tick, players must first ensure that their world allows cheats so that they can type commands in it. Once they are in the world, players can type in this exact command to change the speed: '/gamerule randomTickSpeed {value in number}'

Command for random tick speed change in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Players must first understand that the world has a default random tick speed of 3 in Java Edition and 1 in Bedrock Edition. They must never increase the speed too high as it can cause the game to hang and not work properly. Anything over 1000 random tick speed can cause problems. However, it depends on the specifications of the device on which the game is played.

Once the speed is increased, players won't be able to notice any drastic changes in the world. However, there are a few things that will speed up or slow down, depending on the value set by the player while modifying the tick speed.

What modifying random tick speed will change in the world

Certain events will speed up (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players enter the game rule command and modify the tick speed, they will notice certain things happening quicker or slower than before in the game. Players usually increase the tick speed rather than decreasing it. Hence, they will usually see certain events speed up exponentially.

Random ticks happen once every 20 minutes, and can change the growth of the crops, the oxidization of copper blocks, spread of fire, etc. Once the players increase its speed, they will start noticing that the crops will grow faster. If a player burns a tree, the fire will spread much faster, and several other changes like this.

