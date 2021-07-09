How to charge a respawn anchor in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there is an item called the respawn anchor, which is a block that allows players to set their spawn point in the Nether. Respawn anchors were added in 1.16, in both Java and Bedrock editions.

Unfortunately, lots of players might not be aware of their existence.

Respawn anchors are very useful for Minecraft players spending an excessive amount of time in the Nether as the biome is outrageously big.

Upon dying, players will respawn at these respawn anchors which is a huge help for ardent explorers of the map.

This also means that if the player leaves the Nether and dies, they will find themselves at the respawn anchor in the Nether.

Listed below is everything players need to know about the respawn anchors, including the most important part: charging the respawn anchor.

Respawn Anchors in Minecraft

Crafting Respawn Anchors

Image via Minecraft

In order to craft a respawn anchor, players need 6 blocks of crying obsidian and 3 blocks of glowstone. Crying obsidian generates naturally in Minecraft as a part of ruined portals, so that is the main source of finding them.

As for the glowstone, it generates naturally in the nether.

If players use a pickaxe with Silk Touch, the block will drop, but if they do not use the enchantment, it will drop glowstone dust. In order to craft a glowstone block, it takes 4 glowstone dust.

Charging Respawn Anchors

Image via RespawnFirst

Upon being crafted, respawn anchors have zero charge and can’t be used without sufficient power. When a glowstone block is used (by right clicking the respawn anchor with the glowstone block in hand), a charge is added. Following this, the texture of the respawn anchor will change, and it will start emanating a light level of 3.

Up to four glowstone blocks can be used to charge the anchor. The charge on the anchor is indicated by a dial on the side of the block.

Also, each additional piece of glowstone after the first will increase the light level by four, up to a maximum of 15.

Setting Respawn Point to the Respawn Anchor

Image via Republic World

In order to set the respawn point on Minecraft, the player just has to click on the anchor like they would click on the bed. As long as there is a charge, a confirmation will appear in the chat box.

Other players can also set their respawn point to the same anchor, but it's important to remember that each respawn will use up one charge, so it's best to use it wisely.

Exploding Respawn Anchors

In order from left to right: Respawn anchor, charged creeper, TNT, creeper (Image via Minecraft)

If the player tries to set their spawn at a charged respawn anchor in places such as the Overworld, the End, or custom dimensions in which they are disabled, the anchor will explode, and thus be destroyed.

The explosion has a power of 5, and sets fire to the surrounding blocks.

