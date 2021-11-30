How to check if Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 has been released

With just a few hours to go before the release of Minecraft 1.18, players are surely hyped and ready for it. The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update is on its way to becoming one of the biggest and most ambitious updates ever rolled out by Mojang. The update brings with it several game-changing features, like a new ore generation and distribution system, a new mountain and cave generation system, and the induction of large biomes into the default Minecraft world.

Minecraft 1.18 will serve as part 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update. Caves and Cliffs part 1, promptly titled Minecraft 1.17, brought with it some exciting additions to the game, like the glow squid, goats, candles, and the adorable axolotls. In comparison, Minecraft 1.18 focuses more on world and terrain generation.

Minecraft 1.18 release: How and where to download

The Minecraft Launcher from where the new update can be accessed (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 will be available for download in a few hours. Some players are quite anxious to know where they can download the update from. While test versions of the new update like pre-releases and release candidates are readily available for players to try out, the official release will certainly bring a sense of completion to the update along with its many new features.

How to play Minecraft 1.18 at launch

To play the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update at launch, players are required to own a copy of Minecraft on any platform. The following steps must be followed to play at launch:

1). Open the Minecraft launcher.

2). Navigate to the "Play" tab.

3). Press the launch tab located on the left side of the "Play" button.

4). A list of game versions will open up. Select "Latest Release" from the list.

5). Press the "Play" button and players will then be ready to begin their adventures in Minecraft 1.18.

Platforms on which Minecraft 1.18 will be available to play at launch

Minecraft - Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

Minecraft - Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS iPadOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

Players should expect Minecraft 1.18 to be released at around 10.00 am PT on all the aforementioned platforms. The update stands to be one of the most highly anticipated updates of Minecraft since its launch. Truly considered a breath of fresh air, the community happily welcomes the new in-game features, some of which have been in the game since it was released back in 2010.

