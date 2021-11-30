Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 expected release time today for all regions (30th November)

Minecraft 1.18 is the most ambitious update Minecraft has ever received. It brings many changes to Minecraft's world generation and adds new types of biomes and sub-biomes to mountains and caves, together comprising the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

Among other changes, the update brings a revamp of the ore generation system, increases the build height and depth in the Overworld, and changes the height that every ore generates.

Minecraft 1.18 is sequel to Minecraft 1.17, which added new mobs like goats, glow squids and axolotls and new items like candles. 1.17 was released in July 2021, and Minecraft 1.18 seeks to build on that update by altering terrain generation and other entity behavioral patterns.

Everything players need to know about Minecraft 1.18 release date and time

The Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, commonly referred to as Minecraft 1.18, will be released for all platforms today. Varying by time zones, players should expect the update to be released around 10:00 am PT, 1:00 pm ET, and 6:00 pm GMT.

While Mojang has remained silent on the exact time for the release of the new update, the aforementioned release times represent a constant and confirmed pattern for the release time for every Minecraft update.

Some exciting changes/additions arriving in Minecraft 1.18

1) Illagers spare baby villagers

A baby villager in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

In previous versions of Minecraft, every time a raid in a village is successfully executed, it results in the village being devoid of any inhabitants as the raiders kill every villager, including baby villagers. However, in Minecraft 1.18, raiders will now ignore baby villagers, thus allowing the village to grow and thrive again if the raid is deemed successful.

2) Copper buff

Copper is used for building (Image via CaptainSparklez on YouTube)

Copper is the newest addition to Minecraft ores, which was introduced in Minecraft 1.17. Its primary use is for building and decoration. In Minecraft 1.18, players can use the stonecutter workbench to divide copper blocks into four blocks of “cut copper.” This makes acquiring copper blocks quite a lot easier than before.

3) New Advancements

Minecraft 1.18 brings four brand new advancements with it, titled “Caves and Cliffs,” "Star Trader," "Feels like home," and "Sound of Music." Each update brings fresh objectives for players to complete related to the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

The Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is set to be the most significant update in the history of Minecraft. While players were disappointed at the news of the update being split into two parts, the features introduced in the update more than make up for the delay.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen