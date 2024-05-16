How to claim Minecraft 15th anniversary daily login rewards

The 15 Days of Minecraft event is in full swing and will continue until May 29, 2024. Players can take advantage of it by logging in to Bedrock Edition every day to claim free rewards. These rewards are incredibly easy to claim, and there will likely be more than a few cosmetics that are flashy enough to warrant equipping on a player's in-game character.

While the 15 Days of Minecraft event encompasses daily in-game rewards, it still doesn't hurt to examine how to claim free content. Keep in mind that this content is available through Bedrock Edition, so players must have it installed on their PC, console, or mobile device.

How to get free daily login items during 15 Days of Minecraft

Daily login rewards are easily redeemed via the marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Claiming the daily login rewards from the Minecraft Marketplace is a quick and effortless process. It requires nothing more than a copy of Bedrock Edition, for a player to be logged in, and for them to have a stable internet connection.

Follow the steps below to claim free daily login bonuses during the 15th-anniversary event:

Open Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Any version should do and on any platform as long as you're logged in using your Microsoft credentials. Open the marketplace from the main menu. At the top of the marketplace window, you should see a button that reads "15-Year Anniversary." Click on this button to be brought to the daily redemption page. Select the day's gift that you'd like to claim and click the "Free" button. It should be added to your Dressing Room inventory, and you can also opt to see it in the Character Creator directly as well.

That's all there is to it! As part of the 15th-anniversary event, players can log in every day between May 15, 2024, and May 29, 2024, to claim a new reward. If one day's new cosmetic isn't working for a player's tastes, they can always come back the next day to find what the new free offering from Mojang is. With 15 days of login rewards to redeem, there's sure to be something players appreciate.

It should also be noted that these login rewards are only the beginning. The 15th-anniversary event promises plenty of fun factoids and content from outside the game worth checking out. Some players have speculated that the Tricky Trials update's release date may even be revealed before the event concludes.